After a year of slipping into the same three pairs of black leggings and following along with the same YouTube workouts in your living room, you're probably in desperate need of a change — no matter how big or small — to your home fitness routine. And today, you and your lackluster wardrobe are in luck: Cult-favorite activewear brand Gymshark has kicked off a major sale for "absolutely no reason," and you can score some of its best-selling apparel for a whopping 50 percent off, including leggings, sports bras, tank tops, shorts, and more.
The list of 470+ sale items for women is seriously overwhelming, so if you're not sure which pieces are actually worth snagging, know you can't go wrong with Gymshark's Vital Seamless Leggings (Buy It, $25,
$50, gymshark.com). The pants are made from a sweat-wicking blend of nylon, polyester, and elastane and feature a ribbed, above-the-belly-button waistband, so you don't need to worry about the leggings giving you swass (aka sweaty a**) or sliding down your waist while you squat. Plus, the pants are available in 16 colors, from subtle grays to eye-catching pinks, to match every mood. (One Shape editor has been living in these Gymshark leggings for a year.)
On stifling summer days when you take your workout to the great outdoors, swap the full-length leggings with their cousin, the Vital Seamless Shorts (Buy It, $28, $40, gymshark.com). The booty shorts pack all the same features as the leggings — a high waistband, moisture-wicking fabric, and a ribbed texture — to keep you cool and comfortable during the hottest of sweat sessions.
If rocking a matching workout set gives you the confidence you need to hit new PRs, you'll want to add the Vital Rise Sports Bra (Buy It, $23,
$45, gymshark.com) to your shopping cart, too. Crafted with the same fabric as the brand's Vital Seamless Leggings and Shorts, the medium-support bra embodies the idea of "business in the front, party in the back" with its high scoop-neck design across the chest and racerback-spaghetti-strap combo on the back. And, when you want to tone down the support for a low-impact yoga class, you can take out the removable padding for a comfier fit. (Related: Gymshark Has Officially Gone from Instagram-Favorite to Celeb-Favorite Brand)
Although high waistbands are often seen as a crucial feature for keeping your pants in place, Gymshark's Flex Low Rise Leggings (Buy It, $20,
$40, gymshark.com) — which sit right above your hips — are snug enough to get the job done, too. The leggings boast a stretchy elastic waistband that's sure to stay put while you deadlift, squat jump, or sprint, as well as contouring shading beneath the butt and down the sides of the legs to emphasize your greatest ass-ets. When paired with the minimal-support Flex Strappy Sports Bra (Buy It, $18, $35, gymshark.com), which has adjustable straps and removable pads, you're sure to look and feel like a badass while you train.
Aside from the garments designed specifically for the gym, Gymshark also has sale apparel that is stylish *and* supportive enough to take you from barre class to brunch and beyond. The Energy+ Seamless Sports Bra (Buy It, $28,
$40, gymshark.com), for example, has delicate eyelet detailing across the chest and back, crisscrossing adjustable straps, and removable padding that will keep everything tucked in place during a high plank and be chic enough to wear to your favorite rooftop restaurant. Your bank account will definitely be glad you snagged this two-in-one steal of a bra.
Whatever you choose, you'll want to grab your favorite Gymshark pieces ASAP. The deals are being offered for a limited time only, and some styles and colors are already selling out. So pull out your credit card, clear out your activewear drawer, and give your routine the refresh it most certainly needs.