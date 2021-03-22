If rocking a matching workout set gives you the confidence you need to hit new PRs, you'll want to add the Vital Rise Sports Bra (Buy It, $23, $45 , gymshark.com) to your shopping cart, too. Crafted with the same fabric as the brand's Vital Seamless Leggings and Shorts, the medium-support bra embodies the idea of "business in the front, party in the back" with its high scoop-neck design across the chest and racerback-spaghetti-strap combo on the back. And, when you want to tone down the support for a low-impact yoga class, you can take out the removable padding for a comfier fit. (Related: Gymshark Has Officially Gone from Instagram-Favorite to Celeb-Favorite Brand)