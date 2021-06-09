Gymshark Just Launched Its Only Sale of the Summer - and Celeb-Approved Leggings Are Just $13

Speaking of sweat, those who often look like they just went for a swim after sprinting on the treadmill will want to invest in the Vital Seamless Leggings (Buy It, $25, $50 , gymshark.com). Like the brand's other leggings, these bottoms have a high-waisted fit, but they're practically guaranteed to stay in place thanks to the grippy ribbed waistband. Plus, the Gymshark leggings are made from a blend of nylon, polyester, and elastane that's designed to wick away sweat, and they feature strategic shading on the thighs and butt that adds some aesthetically pleasing contouring. Translation: Your booty will look like the peach emoji, but you won't have to deal with swass (aka sweaty a**) to achieve it.