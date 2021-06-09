Gymshark Just Launched Its Only Sale of the Summer - and Celeb-Approved Leggings Are Just $13
Thanks to UK-based activewear brand Gymshark, Christmas in July is coming a whole month early this year. For a limited time, the cult-favorite brand is holding its one and only summer sale, so you can score squat-proof leggings, supportive sports bras, cozy hoodies, bike shorts, and more for up to 50 percent off.
Out of the 744 (!) women's sale items, the best deal is undeniably the brand's Training Cropped Leggings (Buy It, $13,
$25, gymshark.com), which now cost roughly the same amount as a bag of popcorn at the movie theater.
Made from an ultra-stretchy blend of polyester and elastane, these cropped leggings have a high waistband that rests just above the belly button, so your pants will stay in place no matter how many jump squats you perform. The bottoms are available in eye-catching neon peach and electric blue colors, as well as toned-down black and taupe hues. And thanks to the jaw-dropping low price, you can even buy two or three without blowing all of the money you've budgeted for new clothes this month. (FYI, even Shape editors are major fans of Gymshark's leggings.)
If your gym blasts the AC all summer long, consider snagging Gymshark's Training 7/8 Leggings (Buy It, $15,
$30, gymshark.com) - which are essentially an above-the-ankle-length version of the cropped leggings - to keep you from shivering while you power through deadlifts. They feature the same high waistband, stretchy fabric, and bright and subtle colorways that will make you stand out or blend in with the sweat-soaked crowd. (Psst, Ashley Graham loves the full-length version of these leggings.)
Speaking of sweat, those who often look like they just went for a swim after sprinting on the treadmill will want to invest in the Vital Seamless Leggings (Buy It, $25,
$50, gymshark.com). Like the brand's other leggings, these bottoms have a high-waisted fit, but they're practically guaranteed to stay in place thanks to the grippy ribbed waistband. Plus, the Gymshark leggings are made from a blend of nylon, polyester, and elastane that's designed to wick away sweat, and they feature strategic shading on the thighs and butt that adds some aesthetically pleasing contouring. Translation: Your booty will look like the peach emoji, but you won't have to deal with swass (aka sweaty a**) to achieve it.
Once you've finished your workout, scrubbed away all your sweat and grime, and are ready to settle in for the night, slip into Gymshark's Recess Joggers (Buy It, $23,
$45, gymshark.com). The track pants have an elastic waistband for ultimate comfort while you lounge on the couch and pockets to stash your phone in when you get up for some snacks.
You could complete the look with the matching Recess Track Top (Buy It, $35,
$50, gymshark.com), but if you're looking for something a bit less restrictive, try the Pause Hoodie (Buy It, $30, $50, gymshark.com) instead. The buttery soft, slightly cropped hoodie has a loose fit and thumbholes to keep your hands toasty while you watch food hack videos on TikTok. Even though you'll feel like you're wrapped in a blanket, the outfit is still acceptable to wear out in public if you need to make a quick coffee run.
With deals this good, don't wait to break out your credit card and add Gymshark's best activewear to your cart. (Reminder: This is their only sale of the season.) Trust, no matter which pieces you decide to stock up on, they'll make you look and feel your best throughout this Hot Vax Summer.