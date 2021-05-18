Halle Berry Designed Leggings for Sweaty Betty and They're Literal Perfection
Finding the perfect pair of leggings is more challenging than you might think. My personal checklist requires them to be form-fitting, flattering, quick-drying, comfortable, and cute. I've only found a few brands that deliver on all of these elements — and Sweaty Betty is one of them. From its booty-lifting Super Sculpt Leggings to the squat-proof Power Leggings, all of the British activewear brand's designs are technical yet stylish, and IMHO totally worth raving about.
My love of Sweaty Betty isn’t unmatched: Celebs like Jennifer Aniston, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Jessica Alba have all given the gear a stamp of approval. But our fangirl ways can't compete with fitness queen Halle Berry, who just took her adoration to the next level by releasing a 22-piece collection with SB. (BTW, Berry also recently curated an Amazon storefront with other gym essentials.)
Officially available to shop today, the rē•spin x Sweaty Betty edit includes limited edition sports bras, workout tops, leggings, and more designed as a partnership between the activewear brand and Berry's fitness platform rē•spin. The actress worked with Sweaty Betty's design team entirely over Zoom to develop the line, which includes both new designs and some of the brand's hero products in new colors and patterns.
The line swaps Sweaty Betty's typical vibrant patterns for a muted palette of black, gray, and cream, and each piece is named after one of Berry's past iconic acting roles. In a press release, the actress revealed that the goal was to create items that were sleek enough to wear outside the gym — and it delivers. (Related: The Best Fabrics to Look for in Activewear)
While the entire line deserves a place in your cart, there's one item that both Berry and I are equally excited about: the Jinx Power Workout Leggings (Buy It, $100, sweatybetty.com), which get their name from Berry's role as Giacinta "Jinx" Johnson in the James Bond film Die Another Day. The actress, who has worn the style for years, said that designing her own pair was an "incredible experience" in a press release. As a longtime fan of the OG design who's also tried the Jinx, I can attest Berry's version keeps all features that make them amazing — squat-proof fabric, side pockets, and a no-slip, adjustable waistband — but feature a new modern pattern. I've already worn them to the gym twice in one week.
Sweaty Betty Jinx Power Workout Leggings
Buy It: Jinx Power Workout Leggings, $100, sweatybetty.com
Don't just take my word for it. Shape staff writer Renee Cherry also got an early look at the leggings and says she finally gets the SB hype. "The fabric of these leggings hugs you without feeling too tight and restrictive, striking a balance that's hard to come by," she says. Cherry thinks these leggings can easily become a new go-to — and the butt-hugging seaming definitely doesn't hurt. (Related: Halle Berry Just Launched a Bunch of Free Workouts On This Popular Fitness App)
Between Sweaty Betty's legacy and Berry's input, it's not hard to imagine these leggings (and the rest of the collection) selling out. I'd recommend snagging a pair ASAP to ensure you get the edit before it's gone. Otherwise, you'll have to wait until October 2021 to get the next rē•spin x Sweaty Betty drop.
Sweaty Betty Jinx Power 6" Biker Shorts
Buy It: Jinx Power 6″ Biker Shorts, $78, sweatybetty.com
Sweaty Betty Jinx Vivian Zero Gravity Sculpt Running Leggings
Buy It: Jinx Vivian Zero Gravity Sculpt Running Leggings, $128, sweatybetty.com