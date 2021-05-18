Halle Berry Designed Leggings for Sweaty Betty and They're Literal Perfection

While the entire line deserves a place in your cart, there's one item that both Berry and I are equally excited about: the Jinx Power Workout Leggings (Buy It, $100, sweatybetty.com), which get their name from Berry's role as Giacinta "Jinx" Johnson in the James Bond film Die Another Day. The actress, who has worn the style for years, said that designing her own pair was an "incredible experience" in a press release. As a longtime fan of the OG design who's also tried the Jinx, I can attest Berry's version keeps all features that make them amazing — squat-proof fabric, side pockets, and a no-slip, adjustable waistband — but feature a new modern pattern. I've already worn them to the gym twice in one week.