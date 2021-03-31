Amazon Shoppers ‘Actually Prefer’ This $35 Outdoor Voices Dress Dupe Over the Original

If you've spent a majority of the past year living, working, and sweating it out at home in your favorite pair of leggings, you're not alone. But now with spring's arrival and summer in sight, you might want to reach for a breezier, less constrictive option that's still cute enough to wear through Zoom calls, brunch, and virtual barre class.
The HDE Workout Dress (Buy It, from $35, amazon.com) offers just the right amount of coverage thanks to a built-in biker short liner that prevents painful thigh chafing, as well as inevitable flashing during more rigorous activities. The liner features multiple pockets to hold your credit cards and cell phone for a leisurely, hands-free walk or run. Plus, its lightweight, breathable feel will make you feel comfortable on even the hottest of days, while its stretchy, moisture-wicking fabric is Amazon shopper-approved for tackling a few errands after breaking a sweat on the golf course or tennis court.
The dress also has a flattering A-line fit, a sporty racerback, and a just-right hemline length that's short enough for a night out, but still long enough for athletic activities. Though there isn't a built-in bra, dual-layered compressive fabric in the bust area gives you the freedom to go braless with light support and plenty of coverage — even DD-size customers say they can forgo underwired cups with confidence.
If this dress happens to look familiar, it's because it's nearly identical to Outdoor Voices' iconic Exercise Dress that's garnered more than 2,800 near-perfect reviews for its secure feel and flirty fit. But the HDE Workout Dress is generating quite the buzz itself as an affordable dupe, costing less than half of the $100 Outdoor Voices alternative. Some Amazon reviewers even say they "actually prefer this one."
"Ok, LOVE! I have been longingly gazing at the OV Exercise Dress from afar for quite some time now because I can't afford it, and then I came across this dress on Amazon and decided to give it a try. I truly couldn't be happier!" wrote one customer."I've tried on my friend's OV dresses and this one feels the same on; it hugs you in all the right places but flows enough to be flirty and cute."
"Seriously cannot tell the difference [between] this dress and the one from Outdoor Voices, which is exactly what I was hoping for when I ordered it," said another five-star reviewer. "Fabric is excellent quality and fit is great."
The HDE Workout Dress is available in sizes XS through XL and comes in five colors, including four solids and one fun tie-dye pattern. Score the sporty and supportive dupe on Amazon at less than half the price of the OV dress.