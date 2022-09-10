 Hilary Duff Just Wore the Kendall Jenner-Approved Bike Shorts That Are Going to Be Everywhere This Fall

Dressing for transitional weather means something different to everyone. While some couldn't be more excited to ditch summer attire for their cutest jeans and jackets, I personally take the in-between weather as a final opportunity to wear my favorite shorts, and apparently, so does Hilary Duff. Last week, the actress took her toddler on a shopping trip while wearing a casual tee, her go-to comfy sneakers, and a pair of workout shorts that every celebrity seems to have in their closet: The Alo Yoga High Waist Biker Shorts.

It's no secret that A-listers like Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber, and Jennifer Garner are fans of the brand. In fact, Kendall Jenner and Alessandra Ambrosio have both been spotted in the exact shorts Duff recently wore, and it's easy to see why. Beyond the ever-hyped Alo logo, these shorts feature a sculpting fabric that gives your booty a noticeable lift. The high waistline provides flattering compression and a slip-proof fit, ensuring that your bottoms will stay up through the duration of your workout. Of course, four-way stretch and moisture-repelling material makes these shorts as comfortable as they are trendy. (Pssst: One personal trainer spills the tea on her favorite Amazon activewear picks.)

HIGH-WAIST BIKER SHORT
Alo

Buy It: Alo Yoga 7" High Waist Biker Shorts, $58, aloyoga.com

Best of all, shoppers confirm that they tick all the boxes required for a great workout short. "My butt is small and these make it look so perky," raved one reviewer, who noted that the shorts are stretchy and dry quickly. Another shopper, who confessed to collecting "every color," described them as great quality, long lasting, and versatile enough for "any kind of sport." A third called them "perfect for spin, walking, or anything" and added that they're "comfy and don't roll down."

Paired with a cozy sweatshirt and your favorite sneakers, these high waisted shorts complete the ultimate "sporty girl in fall" aesthetic. Shop them on the Alo Yoga site for $58 to get the look.

