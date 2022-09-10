Apparel and Gear Workout Clothes Hilary Duff Just Wore the Kendall Jenner-Approved Bike Shorts That Are Going to Be Everywhere This Fall Shoppers call the booty-lifting pair “perfect” for any activity. By Chloe Irving Chloe Irving Instagram Chloe is a beauty and wellness ecommerce writer at InStyle and Shape where she pitches and writes shopping stories on fitness, skincare, and hair care. Chloe began her career in media as Shape's editorial assistant in 2021. Since then, she's covered a wide range of topics in the wellness and beauty categories, and has published stories in Health, PEOPLE, Shape, and InStyle.Prior to joining Dotdash Meredith, she received her bachelor's degree from Brown University in 2021. As a commerce writer, she loves researching and testing products, interviewing experts, and closely following TikTok and Instagram to stay on top of trends and celebrity happenings.Chloe has a special place in her heart for running shoes and SPF. Outside of writing, you can find her trying out a new workout class, hosting a movie night, or reciting jokes she heard on TikTok. Shape's editorial guidelines Published on September 10, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images / Alo Dressing for transitional weather means something different to everyone. While some couldn't be more excited to ditch summer attire for their cutest jeans and jackets, I personally take the in-between weather as a final opportunity to wear my favorite shorts, and apparently, so does Hilary Duff. Last week, the actress took her toddler on a shopping trip while wearing a casual tee, her go-to comfy sneakers, and a pair of workout shorts that every celebrity seems to have in their closet: The Alo Yoga High Waist Biker Shorts. It's no secret that A-listers like Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber, and Jennifer Garner are fans of the brand. In fact, Kendall Jenner and Alessandra Ambrosio have both been spotted in the exact shorts Duff recently wore, and it's easy to see why. Beyond the ever-hyped Alo logo, these shorts feature a sculpting fabric that gives your booty a noticeable lift. The high waistline provides flattering compression and a slip-proof fit, ensuring that your bottoms will stay up through the duration of your workout. Of course, four-way stretch and moisture-repelling material makes these shorts as comfortable as they are trendy. (Pssst: One personal trainer spills the tea on her favorite Amazon activewear picks.) Alo Buy It: Alo Yoga 7" High Waist Biker Shorts, $58, aloyoga.com Best of all, shoppers confirm that they tick all the boxes required for a great workout short. "My butt is small and these make it look so perky," raved one reviewer, who noted that the shorts are stretchy and dry quickly. Another shopper, who confessed to collecting "every color," described them as great quality, long lasting, and versatile enough for "any kind of sport." A third called them "perfect for spin, walking, or anything" and added that they're "comfy and don't roll down." Paired with a cozy sweatshirt and your favorite sneakers, these high waisted shorts complete the ultimate "sporty girl in fall" aesthetic. Shop them on the Alo Yoga site for $58 to get the look. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit