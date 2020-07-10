Hilary Duff Once Called These Leggings the "Good Booty Pants"—and Now They Come In 30 Colors

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

There are a few criteria that the perfect pair of leggings needs to meet: It should be breathable, fast-drying, squat-proof, and, most importantly, comfortable. But one unexpected bonus of a good pair of leggings is its ability to make your butt look ah-mazing—just ask Hilary Duff.

The magical booty-enhancing powers of the best-selling leggings come from their ribbed waistband. It’s cut extra-wide and high to go all the way up to (and maybe even past) your waist while offering slight compression (ideal if you love that cinched-in feeling). That means you’ll not only look good while taking on your fitness routine, but you also feel confident in them since the band stays firmly in place without needing adjustments.

Of course, the leggings still have the basics requirements of any go-to pair. They’re made with a spandex and nylon blend that’s extremely soft—just scroll through the hundreds of 5-star reviews—with a perforated design on the legs that allows for plenty of airflow. Plus, there’s even built-in SPF 30 to keep your body protected from the sun. (Related: These UPF Clothes Will Protect Your Skin During Any Outdoor Activity)

Image zoom

And if you’re currently not in the market for a pair of leggings, you can always try out the Free People Good Karma Bike Shorts (Buy It, $58, freepeople.com) instead. They have the same ribbed waistband, ultra-soft fabric, and perforated design as the leggings, but a shorter crop right above the knee that’s perfect for high-intensity workouts or hot summer days.