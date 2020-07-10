Hilary Duff Once Called These Leggings the "Good Booty Pants"—and Now They Come In 30 Colors
They’re made with an extra-wide and high waistband that looks crazy-good on your waist and butt.
There are a few criteria that the perfect pair of leggings needs to meet: It should be breathable, fast-drying, squat-proof, and, most importantly, comfortable. But one unexpected bonus of a good pair of leggings is its ability to make your butt look ah-mazing—just ask Hilary Duff.
The Younger star shared a photo on Instagram stories earlier this spring sporting a ridiculously cute matching workout set from Free People’s Movement line. Not only did Duff look incredible in the photo, but she also gave a shoutout to Free People’s Good Karma Leggings (Buy It, $78, freepeople.com), declaring them “the good booty pants.” But you don’t have to take her word for it: Her photos are proof of the leggings’ butt-sculpting abilities. (Did you know Whitney Port is also a huge fan of Free People?)
The magical booty-enhancing powers of the best-selling leggings come from their ribbed waistband. It’s cut extra-wide and high to go all the way up to (and maybe even past) your waist while offering slight compression (ideal if you love that cinched-in feeling). That means you’ll not only look good while taking on your fitness routine, but you also feel confident in them since the band stays firmly in place without needing adjustments.
Of course, the leggings still have the basics requirements of any go-to pair. They’re made with a spandex and nylon blend that’s extremely soft—just scroll through the hundreds of 5-star reviews—with a perforated design on the legs that allows for plenty of airflow. Plus, there’s even built-in SPF 30 to keep your body protected from the sun. (Related: These UPF Clothes Will Protect Your Skin During Any Outdoor Activity)
Buy It: Free People Good Karma Leggings, $78, freepeople.com
Better yet, the style comes in a spectrum of 30 different colors. Whether you want to copy Duff’s dusty pink pair or opt for a classic black style, it’s super easy to find a color that works with your current activewear wardrobe. You’ll also find matching tops to pair with these leggings, including the Free People Good Karma Crop (Buy It, $48, freepeople.com), a.k.a. Duff’s choice, or the Free People Square Neck Good Karma Bra (Buy It, $48, freepeople.com).
And if you’re currently not in the market for a pair of leggings, you can always try out the Free People Good Karma Bike Shorts (Buy It, $58, freepeople.com) instead. They have the same ribbed waistband, ultra-soft fabric, and perforated design as the leggings, but a shorter crop right above the knee that’s perfect for high-intensity workouts or hot summer days.
Either way, you’re sure to be taking mirror selfies of your new 'fit in no time. After all, these will be your “good booty” pants.
