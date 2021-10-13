Jennifer Garner Can't Stop Wearing These Legging s— and They're 60% Off Right Now

The four-way stretch Vapor Performance Leggings are buttery-smooth and totally sweat-proof, making them the ideal apparel for yoga, cardio, and getting sh*t done. These breathable, odor-resistant tights hug the body like second skin and are currently on sale in multiple colorways, including white, bone, snakeskin, and olive leopard. Best off all, the booty-sculpting lift adds a nice touch to any fall outfit, and reviewers on Alo's site commend them for their flattering fit, high-quality material, and sweat-wicking capabilities.