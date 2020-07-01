The Brand Jessica Alba Wears for Sweaty Workouts and TikTok Dance Videos
P.E. Nation has long been a celeb-approved athleisure brand—and right now, you can snag your own stylish activewear set at a major discount.
If you've found yourself on TikTok more often than not lately, keeping up with Jessica Alba and her adorable fam has likely become one of your favorite pastimes. From videos of family self-care nights to choreographed dance routines, there's no shortage of cuteness on Alba's feed. Even the Alba family's style is consistently on-point. (Remember when Jessica and her daughter, Honor rocked matching leopard swimsuits in quarantine?)
Case in point: Earlier this week, the Honest Beauty founder was joined by her 12-year-old daughter, Honor for what look liked a pretty intense workout featuring medicine ball slams, Russian twists, resistance band work, some sweet dance breaks, and, perhaps best of all, super cute activewear from P.E. Nation.
"Posting this to remind myself to work out more consistently—creating healthy habits can be a struggle," Alba wrote in an Instagram post showing photos and a video from her and Honor's sweat session. "But it's more fun/easy with a family member or friend."
"I basically use working out as an excuse to learn or create a TikTok dance, because I get hella sweaty and my body needs the warm-up before I make any sudden moves these days," added Alba. (Related: Jessica Alba and Her 11-Year-Old Daughter Took a 6 A.M. Cycling Class Together)
Whether you're looking to get as sweaty as Alba in your next workout or you simply want to hop on the TikTok-dance-challenge bandwagon, P.E. Nation's activewear will help you look (and feel) fly as hell along the way. The female-owned street-meets-sportswear brand exploded in popularity after Kylie Jenner wore one of its designs on her Snapchat in 2016. Now, celebs such as Jenner's sister, Kourtney Kardashian, models, Gigi Hadid and Joan Smalls, and actresses Kaley Cuoco and Elle Fanning have all been spotted rocking P.E. Nation activewear. (See: Kaley Cuoco Says These Hot Pink Bike Shorts Are "All She Cares About")
As for Alba's P.E. Nation activewear set, her P.E. Nation Crossbar Leggings are currently sold out, and her P.E. Nation Ignition Sports Bra (Buy It, $89, carbon38.com) is only available in limited stock. For eagle-eyed followers scoping out Alba's kicks, her Adidas by Stella McCartney Knit Panel Sneakers (Buy It, $217, $289, farfetch.com) also have limited availability, though they're currently marked down by 25 percent if you're lucky enough to find your size.
$289, farfetch.com) also have limited availability, though they're currently marked down by 25 percent if you're lucky enough to find your size.
But all hope is not lost if you came here looking for an Alba-inspired P.E. Nation workout set. Some of the brand's best-selling items are not only still in stock, but they're also on major sale at Net-a-Porter—a win-win for your wallet and your workout wardrobe.
One option to add to cart: P.E. Nation's Dominion Printed Stretch Sports Bra (Buy It, $55,
One option to add to cart: P.E. Nation's Dominion Printed Stretch Sports Bra (Buy It, $55, $109, netaporter.com) and its coordinating Dominion Printed Stretch Leggings (Buy It, $83, $139, netaporter.com). The bra features an elastic under-band for added chest support and thick, racerback straps for a full range of motion. The high-rise, cropped-length leggings offer support thanks to their compression fit, while remaining soft and stretchy. Plus, the fun star print ensures you'll stand out—whether you're hitting the gym or learning a new TikTok dance with your crew.
Buy It: P.E. Nation's Dominion Printed Stretch Sports Bra, $55,
$109, netaporter.com
Buy It: P.E. Nation Dominion Printed Stretch Leggings, $83,
$139, netaporter.com
