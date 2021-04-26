Amazon Shoppers Are Comparing This Adorable $30 Workout Set to Gymshark
Nothing makes me feel as invincible as a matching sports bra and leggings. Forget pre-workout powders. A color-coordinated outfit is all I really need to make it through a challenging Pilates, boxing, or cycling class. Really, the only downside of my activewear set obsession is that I lean toward pricier brands — but Amazon has a solution.
Thrifty shoppers have uncovered a ribbed workout set that delivers the trendy aesthetic of high-end brands at a more affordable price point: the two-piece Jetjoy Exercise Outfit (Buy It, $29, amazon.com). Available exclusively on Amazon, the seamless set comes with a scoop-neck sports bra and high-waisted leggings that shoppers are calling a “killer deal.”
Removable padding in the sports bra lets you customize the look and support of your bra based on your intended activity. Although shoppers don’t recommend it for high-impact workouts — especially if you’re prone to boob bounce — they say it’s actually comfortable enough for all-day wear and great for activities such as yoga. (High-impact routines require one of these best sports bras for large chests.)
For many shoppers, the leggings are the real standout of the set. Their sculpting shape offers the same booty-defining look of the TikTok-famous leggings without the trypophobia-inducing texture. Many reviewers attest that the thick compression fabric is also squat-proof, so you don’t have to worry about your underwear peeking through the fabric. Plus, they say the extra-wide waistband “fits like a glove” without restricting your movement.
Buy It: Jetjoy Exercise Outfit, $29, amazon.com
On top of looking good, the entire set also feels amazing thanks to its super soft material and four-way stretch. One shopper compared the quality to GymShark and another wrote it was even better than other expensive brands. Countless shoppers even confessed to owning multiple sets — thanks to the affordable price point and the fact that it's offered in 15 colors. (Related: The 7 Best Gymshark Dupes You Can Score On Amazon)
“I am never spending $100 on overpriced yoga wear again,” wrote a reviewer. “I read great reviews but was still surprised at how high the quality was for the price.”
Another confirmed: “As a health coach, this is probably the best fit for working out. The material allows your skin to breathe, is soft to the touch, [and] strong and flexible.”
Plus, the adorable under-$30 kit even comes with a free scrunchie (!!!). I’m officially ready to add myself to the nearly 2,000 shoppers that have already given it a perfect rating. Like one reviewer wrote, “Don’t mind me while I buy one of each color.”