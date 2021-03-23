Available in a variety of styles, you can opt for a base layer top with a round-neck design or a half-zip with a collar if you are in need of more coverage and protection from the elements. You can also shop base layer pants in a full-length if you plan to rock them during yoga, hiking, or cross country skiing, and a cropped style if you prefer a shorter crop for snowboarding — so that the legging doesn't tuck into your boots and get too bulky. (Related: The Top Benefits of Cross-Country Skiing, According to an Olympian)