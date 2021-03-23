Tired of sporting the same black leggings for you workouts, hiking, and everything in between? If you're looking for some new gear that'll stand up to your outdoor sweat sessions — whether it's carving mountains, rock climbing, or cycling — with standout prints that will look great on your 'gram, it's time you were introduced to Nordic brand Kari Traa, named after the badass athlete who knows everything about quality winter sports gear.
A champion freestyle skier with three Olympic medals to her name, Kari Traa was born and raised in Voss, a small town in Norway wedged between fjords and mountains. In between training and competing, Traa spent her time knitting beanies and customizing her own ski wear. Eventually, her part-time hobby turned into a full-time gig, and she created an entire collection of sports apparel for women. The Kari Traa line launched internationally in 2006 and entered the US market in 2015. (Related: The Cutest Winter Sports Base Layers for Après Ski)
What distinguishes Kari Traa pieces from everything else on the market is not only the brand's signature Scandinavian-inspired prints, but also the durable fabrics and comfortable designs. Many of the base layers are made from 100 percent merino wool (while others fall between 10 and 60 percent merino wool), which is highly breathable and naturally odor-resistant — making them ideal for high-impact activities. The brand's tops and bottoms feature a snug fit, four-way stretch to move with you, flatlock seams to ensure a smooth, chafe-free feel, and mesh ventilation to regulate body temperature.
Available in a variety of styles, you can opt for a base layer top with a round-neck design or a half-zip with a collar if you are in need of more coverage and protection from the elements. You can also shop base layer pants in a full-length if you plan to rock them during yoga, hiking, or cross country skiing, and a cropped style if you prefer a shorter crop for snowboarding — so that the legging doesn't tuck into your boots and get too bulky. (Related: The Top Benefits of Cross-Country Skiing, According to an Olympian)
While Kari Traa is known for its high-performing, cold-weather base layers, the brand also does activewear quite well. From leggings and shorts to sports bras and lightweight jackets, it has everything you need to adventure year-round
A cute pair of hiking shorts is hard to come by, but Kari Traa's Ane Shorts are stylish and boast a quick-drying, moisture-wicking fabric that will keep you dry and cool on the trail. If you're on the hunt for a water-repellent jacket for wet jogs or running errands, look no further than the brand's color-blocked Signe Anorak, which features a protective hood and elastic hem to keep out wind and rain. Need a gym wardrobe refresh? Try out the seamless Ness Sports Bra — a medium-support, compression crop top bra — and the Ane Tights, with a wide, supportive waistband and four-way stretch fabric. (Related: Where to Buy the Best Workout Clothes for Women)
Whether you're looking for a base layer set for your next ski vacation or cabin getaway (they can also double as cozy loungewear or winter pajamas!), or are looking to incorporate a few new pieces into your activewear rotation for outdoor exercise, Kari Traa has got you covered. Thanks to the brand's functional and fashion-forward designs, I guarantee your go-to black tops and leggings are bound to start feeling left out at the bottom of your dresser drawer. Shop pieces directly on the brand's site or pop them in your Amazon cart.