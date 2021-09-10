Khloé Kardashian Wears These Leggings When She Wants a Confidence Boost
It doesn't take a superfan to figure out that Khloé Kardashian enjoys exercising, given she's constantly sharing the details of her workout regimen on Instagram. Case in point: she posted this three-circuit video to her page last month that could have made you sweat just by watching. (See: Khloé Kardashian Served Up Serious Motivation with Her Latest Instagram Post)
What's more, she likes to stack her weeks with workouts. "My schedule can be so hectic between work and spending time with my daughter [3-year-old True] and family, so my morning workouts are really my time to clear my head and focus on myself," Kardashian tells Shape. "I try to work out five or six times a week and perform a mixture of cardio, circuit training, and alternating days for upper body and lower body workouts. I think it's important to have variety in your workout routine, but even more so to listen to your body and take those rest days when you need them." (Related: The Best Workout Recovery Method for Your Schedule)
With that in mind, it stands to reason that Kardashian, 37, can appreciate activewear pieces that prove their worth as reliable staples. The latest launch from her Good American clothing brand is the Active Essentials collection, which is designed to offer just that. The range, which includes seamless, ribbed sports bras and butt-boosting leggings, was inspired by Kardashian's favorite activewear pieces. The goal of this collection was to offer activewear that's "supportive enough to keep you moving effortlessly through the toughest of workouts" but equally suited to running errands or hitting up brunch when paired with a jacket, says Kardashian. (Related: Watch Khloé Kardashian Crush Interval Runs While Pulling Her Daughter True In a Wagon)
As with Good American's other offerings, size inclusivity was a priority, with pieces ranging from XS to 5X. "With Active Essentials, we perfected fit by incorporating elements like adjustable bra straps and seamless leggings for extra comfort so that each set fits all body types perfectly," says Kardashian. "So many brands have entered the activewear category, but still do not consistently think about design and functionality for all bodies, making it really difficult for customers." (Related: Khloé Kardashian Has Struggled with Migraines for Decades — But She's Learning How to Deal with the Pain)
The reality star believes in the theory that the best activewear can provide a motivational boost during a workout. "When you put on your favorite outfit, you feel your best because you're comfortable and confident," she says. Lately, she's been counting on the Good American Seamless Ribbed Legging (Buy It, $79, goodamerican.com) and Seamless Chunky Rib Bra (Buy It, $45, goodamerican.com). The chocolate shade, in particular, is getting her "super excited for fall." (Related: Khloé Kardashian Considers This TikTok-Approved Lip Gloss One of Her "Favorite Things")
If seeking new activewear to make you feel amazing during your own workouts, you can browse the Active Essentials collection exclusively on the Good American site.