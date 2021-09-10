What's more, she likes to stack her weeks with workouts. "My schedule can be so hectic between work and spending time with my daughter [3-year-old True] and family, so my morning workouts are really my time to clear my head and focus on myself," Kardashian tells Shape. "I try to work out five or six times a week and perform a mixture of cardio, circuit training, and alternating days for upper body and lower body workouts. I think it's important to have variety in your workout routine, but even more so to listen to your body and take those rest days when you need them." (Related: The Best Workout Recovery Method for Your Schedule)