Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, and Hailey Bieber Love These Leggings
Celebrities have been wearing Koral leggings for years.
If you're planning on combing through paparazzi photos ISO of the best celebrity-approved activewear, we'll save you some time. When celebrities are heading to the gym or going on a coffee run, they wear a lot of Alo Yoga, Outdoor Voices, and Spanx. When it comes to pants, Koral leggings are another big favorite. (Related: 8 Super Stylish and Supportive Sports Bras Celebrities Can’t Stop Wearing)
Exhibit A: Jennifer Lopez recently posted BTS photos to her Instagram from day one of filming for her upcoming movie with Maluma, Marry Me. In the photo, she was wearing a crop top with Koral Lustrous High Rise Leggings (Buy It, $80, koral.com).
She also wore the leggings for her role in Hustlers (hint: during a very dramatic scene), and another time she styled them with white sneakers and a Birkin.
J. Lo's far from alone. Taylor Swift has paired Koral Sector Leggings (Buy It, $108, amazon.com) with a denim button-down and Nikes. Hailey Bieber wore sheer-paneled Koral Frame High Rise Leggings (Buy It, $130, koral.com) with a puffer coat. Other stars who have worn the brand's leggings include Cara Delevingne, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, Vanessa Hudgens, Shay Mitchell, Jennifer Garner, Olivia Palermo, and Jessie James Decker. (Related: How to Dress Just Like Jennifer Lopez at the Gym)
In case you're wondering what Koral leggings have going for them besides a laundry list of celebrity fans, they're also known for fitting like a second skin without being see-through. If you're constantly dealing with leggings that awkwardly bunch up or are too sheer, you'll get why that's a big deal.
Koral also uses moisture-wicking and compression fabrics, and some of its threads are even designed to be water-safe. That all comes at a (triple-digit) price, but if you catch them on sale, you can easily score a pair for under $50. (Related: The Workout Leggings Jennifer Aniston Has Been "Loving" Most These Days)
We don't take leggings shopping lightly, but as a general rule, if a brand is good enough for basically every celebrity, it's good enough for us.
