Exhibit A: Jennifer Lopez recently posted BTS photos to her Instagram from day one of filming for her upcoming movie with Maluma, Marry Me. In the photo, she was wearing a crop top with Koral Lustrous High Rise Leggings (Buy It, $80, koral.com).

She also wore the leggings for her role in Hustlers (hint: during a very dramatic scene), and another time she styled them with white sneakers and a Birkin.

Taylor Swift, Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Garner, and Olivia Palermo wearing Koral leggings Credit: Alo Ceballos/Getty Images, Gotham/Getty Images, Stone-e/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images, Tal Rubin/Getty Images

In case you're wondering what Koral leggings have going for them besides a laundry list of celebrity fans, they're also known for fitting like a second skin without being see-through. If you're constantly dealing with leggings that awkwardly bunch up or are too sheer, you'll get why that's a big deal.

Koral also uses moisture-wicking and compression fabrics, and some of its threads are even designed to be water-safe. That all comes at a (triple-digit) price, but if you catch them on sale, you can easily score a pair for under $50. (Related: The Workout Leggings Jennifer Aniston Has Been "Loving" Most These Days)