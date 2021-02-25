Ashley Graham Just Proved You Can Rock These Popular Workout Leggings Outside the Gym

Ashley Graham is already a certified athleisure queen. She always looks stylish no matter what sweat session she's crushing. But in a new vlog on her YouTube channel, Graham made the case for pairing your go-to workout leggings with a cute top and calling it a day. Granted, you've probably already been doing exactly that, especially if you're spending most of your time at home amid the pandemic. But leave it to Graham to show how you can look runway-ready and stay comfy AF. (ICYMI, she's been sharing her workouts with her YouTube fitness series, "Thank Bod.")