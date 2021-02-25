Ashley Graham Just Proved You Can Rock These Popular Workout Leggings Outside the Gym

Ashley Graham is already a certified athleisure queen. She always looks stylish no matter what sweat session she's crushing. But in a new vlog on her YouTube channel, Graham made the case for pairing your go-to workout leggings with a cute top and calling it a day. Granted, you've probably already been doing exactly that, especially if you're spending most of your time at home amid the pandemic. But leave it to Graham to show how you can look runway-ready and stay comfy AF. (ICYMI, she's been sharing her workouts with her YouTube fitness series, "Thank Bod.")
In the intro to her vlog, Graham shared that she was sporting "leftover hair" from press appearances the day prior, along with the Crop It Like It's Hot top in white (Buy It, $40, nakedwardrobe.com) from model Lori Harvey's size-inclusive loungewear collection. In true Ashley style, she kept it real, revealing that beneath her sexy off-the-shoulder cutout top, she was wearing a nursing bra and a pair of black Gymshark Training Leggings (Buy It, $30, gymshark.com).
"I mean, these are workout pants. Whatever," the mom-of-one quipped of her comfy-cool ensemble.
If you haven't already heard, Gymshark has become one of the most popular athleisure brands among celebs and everyday fitness enthusiasts alike, proving that you don't have to spend a million bucks for a flattering, supportive, and fierce pair of workout pants.
Graham opted for classic black, but the Gymshark Training Leggings also come in purple, light and dark green, blue, navy, taupe, and red. Considering one pair only sets you back $30, you'll probably want to snag 'em in every color. With a high-rise fit and a flattering ankle length, the polyester and elastane blend pants are stretchy and form-fitting without losing their shape with all-day wear — essential for these work-from-home (and work-out-at-home) times. (Related: The Best Leggings On Amazon, According to Customer Reviews)
Graham isn't the only one who's found creative ways to rock Gymshark leggings. Vanessa Hudgens, for example, recently paired her Gymshark Flex Leggings (Buy It, $50, gymshark.com) with Mona Lisa socks and a body chain (#stylegoals). Gabrielle Union, Alessandra Ambrosio, Jennifer Garner, Hailey Bieber, and Rebel Wilson are just a few more stylish celebs who've been spotted wearing Gymshark gear.
Still not convinced that you need a pair of your own Gymshark leggings? Here's a review from one Shape editor who's been living in hers for the past year.