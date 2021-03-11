These Ashley Graham-Approved Leggings Had to Be Restocked 30 Times Last Year

Have you ever spent days searching for the perfect product, only to discover it's sold out or backordered? Same. It's happened to me with sports bras, loungewear, and even sneakers.
But one online retailer is determined to make sure you don't feel the pain of missing out on one particularly incredible pair of leggings: Bandier has restocked its popular All Access High-Waist Center Stage Legging (Buy It, $98; bandier.com) over 30 times last year because it kept selling out, according to the company. Yep, that's at least twice a month. It's a welcome change in the era of virtual waitlists, when customers have to spend hours refreshing their browser to score a coveted product.
Despite the fact that the activewear retailer also sells popular brands like Nike, New Balance, and Ultracor, the Center Stage high-waisted leggings are its number one best-selling product — and they even account for one in every three leggings sales on the site, a Bandier representative tells Shape. Also impressive? Model and fitness enthusiast Ashley Graham is a fan of the no-slip leggings, as well as the brand's "baller" bike shorts. (Related: This Mascara Has a 45,000-Person Waitlist — and It Does Not Disappoint)
A quick overview of the leggings proves why celebs and customers alike are impressed: They're seamless, quick-drying, and silky soft with a double-layer waistband that won't slip down mid-squat. There's enough compression support for medium-impact activities, but not too much that the bottoms become uncomfortable to lounge in. (BTW These are Shape editors' favorite leggings.)
The design is so good, Bandier offers it in seven colorways, including matte shades like light gray, army green, and classic black. The Shine collection, which is a variation on the Center Stage leggings, uses a slightly less compressive fabric that comes in metallic hues like shimmering silver, gold, and green.
You can also opt for a different cut — like the All Access Mid-Rise Center Stage Legging (Buy It, $98; bandier.com) or All Access High-Waist Center Stage Pocket Legging (Buy It, $98; bandier.com) — which come in additional color options, including fun animal prints. There's even a cropped capri variation great for outdoor workouts in the warm days ahead. If you've fully hopped on the biker short trend, you can score these leggings in three different bike short styles: 3-inch, 9-inch, and 9-inch with pockets. (Related: This Sporty Skort Is the Perfect Athleisure Alternative for Summer)
Officially ready to give the Graham-approved leggings a go? Shop them here, or check out Bandier's site for a full range of options. And don't worry if your preferred size or color isn't available — a restock is likely just around the corner.
