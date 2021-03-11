These Ashley Graham-Approved Leggings Had to Be Restocked 30 Times Last Year

But one online retailer is determined to make sure you don't feel the pain of missing out on one particularly incredible pair of leggings: Bandier has restocked its popular All Access High-Waist Center Stage Legging (Buy It, $98; bandier.com) over 30 times last year because it kept selling out, according to the company. Yep, that's at least twice a month. It's a welcome change in the era of virtual waitlists, when customers have to spend hours refreshing their browser to score a coveted product.