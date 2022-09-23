Apparel and Gear Workout Clothes Leggings Here Are the 10 Best Lululemon Leggings of 2022, According to Our Testers Our overall favorite, Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets, flys off the shelves. By Rebecca Rakowitz Rebecca Rakowitz Rebecca Rakowitz is a freelance writer for various publications including Shape, Pregnancy and Newborn, eHow.com, and Guerrero Media. She has more than seven years experience reporting on health, parenting, commerce, and lifestyle topics. Rebecca was previously an editorial assistant at Parents and assistant producer at That New Mom Life, a podcast by Parents. She is a proud graduate of the University of Alabama (roll tide!), and her forever fun fact is that she went to Harry and Meghan's royal wedding (and they totally waved to her!). We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Lululemon I am no-doubt preaching to the well-established cult following when I say that Lululemon leggings sit at the top of the athletic wear food chain. (Psst: They also make great workout shoes.) After nearly 25 years, the brand is still churning out powerhouse pants that are known for their supreme comfort, long-lasting, sweat-wicking fabrics, and tight hold (no slipping and sliding as you do some relaxing stretches before bed or work through different squat variations. With quality comes cost, and so we had testers take dozens of leggings out for a spin to see which lived up to the hype (and the price tag). We asked them to take special note of which had reliable sizing, proper support, and extra durability. Perhaps most important to you strength-training warriors and athleisure lovers, we made sure each of our favorites passed the squat test (seriously!). Aka, your panty patterns won't peek through as you move around — even in the darkest undies and lightest leggings. Our favorite overall was the Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets — because pockets — and for its super soft and stretchy construction. After six weeks of testing, our group agreed, these are the best Lululemon leggings. The Winners Best Overall: Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets Best for Everyday: Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant Best Compression:Lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight Best for Hot Yoga: Lululemon All the Right Places High-Rise Drawcord Waist Crop Best for Running: Lululemon SenseKnit High-Rise Running Crop Best for Strength Training: Invigorate High-Rise Tight Best with Pockets: Lululemon Swift Speed High-Rise Tight Best Lightweight: Lululemon Base Pace High Rise Crop Best Details: Lululemon Align Scalloped Hem Best Crop: Lululemon Fast and Free High-Rise Crop Best Overall: Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets Lululemon View at Lululemon (From $98) Why We Like It: They hold your muscles and your belongings in place.It's Worth Noting: These are popular and go in and out of stock regularly.These leggings got a perfect 5-star rating from our testers! Perhaps the best part about these is that they provide the necessary hold and support without leaving you feeling stuck (literally) post-workout. "They're very stretchy, so getting them on and off is easy," one tester said. "I felt secure in this pair, and they stayed put while I worked out. Nothing moved — not the waistband, the legs, or the crotch."Have no fear, the stretch doesn't impact the elasticity of the pants or the three pockets (two on the side and one above the booty). "They are comfortable and functional and have more pockets than I knew what to do with!" Bonus: These leggings also sport a lighter price tag than most Lululemon pairs. Cheers to that!Sizes: 0-20Colors: 5Fabrics: Nulu, Nylon, LycraInseam lengths: 25, 28, 31"Activities: Yoga, lounging, running errands Best for Everyday: Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant Lululemon View at Lululemon (From $98) Why We Like It: The true-to-size, ultra-soft and stretchy fabric makes them extra comfy.It's Worth Noting: Your panty pattern will be kept a secret, but panty lines might be noticeable in this thinner fabric.Lululemon touts these leggings as "buttery soft" and "weightless," and this isn't a marketing gimmick. Our testers are quick to agree, saying these are the softest leggings they've ever owned. Plus, the fit is true to size, with enough stretch to slide over hips, and enough compression to feel secure.The Align line is designed for low-impact activities (think: yoga, walking, etc.) or plain old lounging, but the breathable, stretchy material makes them compatible with more intensive workouts. "I loved how the high rise aspect came up to my belly button without squeezing too hard and giving me a muffin top," said one tester. "It stayed in place throughout my workout class, but didn't feel uncomfortable. A lot of leggings I own will pull down around the waist if I bend my legs, but these remain secure." Our testers gave them the walking, squatting, and yoga seals of approval.And of course, a hidden waistband pocket for stashing keys, cards, or other loose ends is always a bonus in our books.Sizes: 0-20Colors: 21 Fabrics: Nulu, Nylon, LycraInseam lengths: 25, 28, and 31"Activities: Yoga, lounging Best Compression: Lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight Lululemon View at Lululemon (From $98) Why We Like It: Extra support and the adjustable drawcord keep everything in place for the length of the workout (and beyond).It's Worth Noting: You might get a little toasty during outdoor summer workouts.The Wunder Train is extra supportive, fully opaque, and made of Lululemon's fast-drying Everlux fabric, making it the perfect addition to a trainer's wardrobe. The pair is equipped with a drawstring at the waist, meaning you can adjust the fit and don't have to yank them up mid-workout. They are true to size, but be aware that if you're new to compression, they will feel smaller than what you're used to.Being on the slightly thicker side, this pair is ideal for air-conditioned workouts or chillier weather — the thicker fabric might be too hefty for the summer heat. That said, they wicked sweat really well, so I didn't get overheated or feel clammy during any of my workouts, our tester confirms.She put them through the workout ringer (giving them a go with strength-training, pilates, and barre), as well as through the washer/dryer, saying the pair has maintained their shape, fit, and hold throughout it all. Yup, that's right, no hand-washing or line-drying with these bad boys. You may just want to wash the pair separately (at least the first time) to avoid dye transfer.Sizes: 0-20Colors: 12Fabrics: Everlux, Nylon, Lycra, Polyester, Coolmax PolyesterInseam lengths: 25, 28, and 31"Activity: Training Best for Hot Yoga: Lululemon All the Right Places High-Rise Drawcord Waist Crop Lululemon View at Lululemon ($118) Why We Like It: You'll stay cool as you work up a sweat.It's Worth Noting: These run thinner than most.The fact that the All the Right Places leggings are cool to the touch is a game-changer during an extra toasty hot yoga or spin class. They are slightly thinner than typical leggings, giving an almost naked feel to the legs, but that also has its perks in a steamy workout room.The fit is supportive more so than compressive, but has the ideal amount of hold for activities that require freedom of movement. No need to worry that these pants will start to slip as you sweat. Our tester said she experienced no bunching in the legs and no camel toe, thanks to the lack of a middle seam. The drawstring can give you extra peace of mind, too."I'd buy these again," one tester said. "They are light without being loose or see-through, compressive without being constrictive, and they always feel cool and dry quickly."Sizes: 0-20Colors: 7Fabrics: Luxtreme, Nylon, lycraInseam length: 23"Activities: Running, training, yoga Best for Running: Lululemon SenseKnit High-Rise Running Crop Lululemon View at Lululemon ($158) Why We Like It: The thoughtful elements make runs extra smooth and safe. It's Worth Noting: These are at the higher end of the Lululemon price range (especially for a crop length). SenseKnit leggings can tackle any workout, but they were specifically designed with runners in mind. No inseam makes a smoother stride possible, and reflective details along the calf mean runners can feel more comfortable going for a jog at any time of day. A foldover pocket in the back is a bit contentious, with some saying they love not having the added weight of a zipper, and others saying it doesn't feel secure enough. Regardless of which camp you fall into, the option is there to stash some items above your booty. They fit true to size, with one tester saying wearing them was like "slipping into a second skin". "Although these leggings are super soft, the material is also quite compressive, which is ideal for running (I would say these are medium-compressive)," she explains. "Even though they're soft and stretchy, the pants still hold their shape after continuous use and wash, and they never rolled down or fell out of please, whether I was running, doing yoga, weightlifting, or doing HIIT." You'll shell out a bit more for the SenseKnit, with its four-way stretch and quick dry fabric, but whether you are running a lap or running errands, our testers say these durable, versatile leggings are worth it. Once again, the drawcord allows for a custom fit, but be wary of a double knot. We were told an extra-tight knot might take a while to get loose before your post-workout shower. Sizes: 0-14 Colors: 1 Fabrics: Polyimide, Elastane, Nylon, Elastane Inseam length: 23" Activity: Running Best for Strength Training: Invigorate High Rise Tight Lululemon View at Lululemon (From $128) Why We Like It: The waistband is sturdy and holds up (literally) throughout circuits.It's Worth Noting: You probably won't reach for these on lounge days.The breathable, stretchy, and fast-drying Everlux fabric is ideal for training. It's compressive and supportive, which testers said made them feel confident at the gym, and that they did a great job wicking sweat during high-impact, warm weather workouts and lower-impact barre and pilates classes. If you were a fan of the now-discontinued Train Time leggings, our testers say these have a similar feel and performanceFrom a training standpoint, our tester said the pair doesn't require a single post-set adjustment, attributing this to the sturdy, reinforced, and adjustable waistband. From an aesthetics standpoint, they are "really flattering." "It frames your butt really well and almost makes it look more lifted — a nice bonus!" Look out, gym crush!Sizes: 0-20Colors: 11Fabrics: Everlux, Nylon, LycraInseam length: 25, 28, and 31"Activity: Training Best with Pockets: Lululemon Swift Speed High-Rise Tight Lululemon View at Lululemon ($128) Why We Like It: So much storage! It's Worth Noting: The drawstring isn't quite as secure as other pairs. Of course, we have to start with the pockets. The side pockets are the perfect size to hold a phone in place (no bouncing as you move), but it's still easy to slide it out and go to the next song on your workout playlist. As for the back pocket, we appreciate the zipper which keeps other valuables safely stored away. Like most Lulu leggings, they are smooth and taut without, as one tester put it, "making you feel like a sausage." Or, as another one said, "It's the good kind of compression. You feel held in without the achy stomach feeling from super restrictive compression." The drawstring is what helps create that balanced hold, but you may have to adjust it mid-workout. It's not a one and done situation where you just tighten and forget about it. Sizes: 0-20 Colors: 5 Fabrics: Luxtreme, Nylon, Elastane, Lycra Inseams: 25" and 28" Activity: Running Best Lightweight: Lululemon Base Pace High Rise Crop Lululemon View at Lululemon ($88) Why We Like It: The sleekness of these breathable, sweat-wicking leggings is optimal for running.It's Worth Noting: The fit is true-to-size, but not as cohesive as other options.The frictionless support while running in these is *chef's kiss.* With no inseam, our testers say they didn't experience any kind of bunching in the inner thigh (which can make for an awkward stride). Lulu says the signature Nulux fabric is their lightest material yet. One tester said she was skeptical but proven wrong. "I could live in these leggings. So comfortable, so sturdy."When it comes to compression, one postpartum tester said the compression level provided the right amount of support for her core, allowing her to perform better through her workouts. That said, the tight hold might be too much for everyday wear outside of the gym. While the fit is true to size, we were told they are tighter toward the top and looser in the legs. Even after several washes and many intense and sweaty workouts, these durable, versatile leggings remained unchanged in the fit and pill-free, leading our testers to say they would definitely buy them again.Sizes: 0-20Colors: 4Fabrics: Nulux, Nylon, Lycra, ElastaneInseams: 17 and 23"Activity: Running Best Details: Lululemon Align Scalloped Hem Lululemon View at Lululemon ($108) Why We Like It: The cuteness doesn't compromise fit.It's Worth Noting: The scalloped edge material feels different than the rest of the pair.Time to work on your runway walk! These cropped tights with a scalloped hem are stylish enough to feel just as good wearing them out and about as you do in the gym. "You could even throw them under a skirt or dress, since the scalloped edge is so cute," one tester said. "It's totally worth the higher price tag — you can (and should) wear these everywhere."And while the details are super cute, these leggings also perform. "I felt very secure in this pair," our tester said. "The waistband held everything in and didn't move. The legs were comfortable, but slightly compressive." Plus, even after multiple washes, the black color didn't fade. "I didn't notice any pilling, and they have kept their shape and thickness," she also noted.The fabric of the hem is made from the same materials but with a different ratio, so they feel different. They are reinforced and have the same fit as the rest of the pair (no curling up or digging in), but they don't have the same continuous feel as other options. Even still, our testers gave this pair a 5-star rating.Sizes: 0-14Colors: 8Fabrics: Nylon, Lycra, NuluInseams: 23"Activity: Yoga, lounging, running errands Best Crop: Lululemon Fast and Free High-Rise Crop Lululemon View at Lululemon ($118) Why We Like It: Waistband pockets can be a game changer.It's Worth Noting: Leg pockets are a bit too deep.These crops are pricier than others, but they are also more versatile. With a slightly longer length, they are simple to transition from one season to another. They provide more warmth as you head into cooler months, and even though they are longer, we were told these leggings stand up to summertime workouts.The Fast and Frees also provide all the other key components you look for in a performance pant: a tight yet comfortable fit, a balance of compression and stretch, and a durable material. The high waist provides a comfortable hold, keeping everything in place while running (or taking on a variety of workouts as our tester did). She said the high rise leads to a slightly smaller fit at the waist, but the drawcord allows for some adjustment if necessary.The tights also sport side pockets, but one tester found these to be deep, saying her phone would slip down toward her knee. Not so comfy!Sizes: 0-20Colors: 5Fabrics: Nulux, Nylon, Lycra, ElastaneInseams: 19" and 23"Activity: Running Our Testing Process We tapped testers of various shapes, sizes, heights, and fitness levels to test 23 types of Lululemon leggings over the course of six weeks. It was important that testers used the leggings in at least 30 minutes of a low-impact workout, at least 30 minutes in a high-impact, sweaty workout, on a brisk walk, and to lounge around in the pants, sitting in a variety of positions, on chairs and couches, to see just how comfy they would be on a daily basis. Testers then thought about what stood out to them, what they might change, if they would recommend the leggings to a friend, and rate each of the following attributes on a scale from 1-5: material, opacity, fit, hold, durability, and value. To test fit and hold, the group was asked to draw a line with a pen indicating where the top of the waistband sat on their stomach, do some squats, jumping jacks, or lunges for 6-minutes, and then check to see if the waistband had moved. Similarly, they measured the width of the leggings on a flat surface, next they pulled the waistband apart for 30 seconds, and then were asked to recheck the measurement. They were also required to wash and dry leggings after each workout to test washability, durability, and shape retention and to try them out in a variety of conditions. What to Know About Lululemon Leggings Material The fabric of your tights can make all the difference in your workouts. It may seem simple, but going for a thinner, sweat-wicking fabric for summertime runs can help you go the extra mile (literally), while a little extra stretch can help you lunge that much further. Our best overall pick, Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets, from the signature (and very popular) Align line, is made with their Nulu fabric — an ultra stretchy, soft material that's perfect for lounging or a vinyasa flow. Whereas the Everlux fabric, found in the Wunder Train High-Rise Tight, is sweat-wicking and fast drying — the ideal combo for a sweaty lifting sesh. Activity Lululemon designs its fabrics with your workouts in mind. That's not to say you can't use one pair for a variety of activities, but some are created to boost your performance in specific areas. Runners can benefit from leggings without friction-causing inseams, strength trainers should reach for compressive tights which support them through tough sets, and hot yoga enthusiasts can keep their cool with thin, cool-to-the-touch crops. Considering the season, workout, and personal preference can help you narrow in on the best Lululemon leggings for you. Fit Lulu leggings typically run from sizes 0 to 20 and tend to be true to size. Of course, not all of us are true to one size, and bottoms that are too tight or too droopy can be an uncomfortable mid-workout distraction. If you haven't found your one-fit wonder, go for a pair with a drawstring so you can create the perfect fit. FAQ How do you wash Lululemon leggings? Lululemon leggings are pricey and once you've committed to a pair, you want to protect your investment. Taking care of your gear can help extend the lifespan and get you the most bang for your buck. While each fabric may have slightly different instructions, the brand's care instructions recommend turning your leggings inside out, machine washing on cold, and laying flat to dry. Doing a load of just activewear — or avoiding abrasive gear, like denim, zippers, and towels — may also help protect against snags. Also avoid fabric softener, which may inhibit the sweat-wicking capabilities. Do Lululemon leggings run small? The fit of Lululemon leggings is largely dependent on the fabric. More compressive styles, like Luxtreme or Everlux, may feel tighter than stretchier models, like Nulu. Most reviewers in our test, and on the website, find them fit fairly true to size. Lululemon also offers a variety of lengths for many of their styles. There are 4, 6, 8, and 10" shorts as well as 23, 25, 28, and 31" leggings — most heights and length preferences should be able to find a pair to suit their style. Which leggings offer the most compression? A little extra squeeze can keep your muscles feeling engaged and supported. The InStill line is going to give you the most compression, but remember, you should listen to your body before you listen to stats. If the InStill line is too tight for your liking, the Swift Speed and Wunder Train lines are close runner-ups. Go for what makes you feel hugged, not stuffed. Why Trust Shape Rebecca Rakowitz is a journalist with half a dozen years of experience writing about health, lifestyle, and working with testers to determine the best products on the market for individuals, families, and kids. We put 23 pairs of leggings through a rigorous testing process for 6 weeks to find the top 10. Each tester followed the same methodology to ensure the test was done fairly, accurately, and thoughtfully. We then used these insights to write-up each legging and ensure you have all the information you need to consider before purchasing. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! 