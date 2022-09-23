Here Are the 10 Best Lululemon Leggings of 2022, According to Our Testers

After six weeks of testing, our group agreed, these are the best Lululemon leggings.

With quality comes cost, and so we had testers take dozens of leggings out for a spin to see which lived up to the hype (and the price tag). We asked them to take special note of which had reliable sizing, proper support, and extra durability. Perhaps most important to you strength-training warriors and athleisure lovers, we made sure each of our favorites passed the squat test (seriously!). Aka, your panty patterns won't peek through as you move around — even in the darkest undies and lightest leggings. Our favorite overall was the Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets — because pockets — and for its super soft and stretchy construction.

I am no-doubt preaching to the well-established cult following when I say that Lululemon leggings sit at the top of the athletic wear food chain. (Psst: They also make great workout shoes .) After nearly 25 years, the brand is still churning out powerhouse pants that are known for their supreme comfort, long-lasting, sweat-wicking fabrics, and tight hold (no slipping and sliding as you do some relaxing stretches before bed or work through different squat variations .

Best Overall: Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets Lululemon View at Lululemon (From $98) Why We Like It: They hold your muscles and your belongings in place. It's Worth Noting: These are popular and go in and out of stock regularly. These leggings got a perfect 5-star rating from our testers! Perhaps the best part about these is that they provide the necessary hold and support without leaving you feeling stuck (literally) post-workout. "They're very stretchy, so getting them on and off is easy," one tester said. "I felt secure in this pair, and they stayed put while I worked out. Nothing moved — not the waistband, the legs, or the crotch." Have no fear, the stretch doesn't impact the elasticity of the pants or the three pockets (two on the side and one above the booty). "They are comfortable and functional and have more pockets than I knew what to do with!" Bonus: These leggings also sport a lighter price tag than most Lululemon pairs. Cheers to that! Sizes: 0-20

Colors: 5

Fabrics: Nulu, Nylon, Lycra

Inseam lengths: 25, 28, 31"

Activities: Yoga, lounging, running errands

Best for Everyday: Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant Lululemon View at Lululemon (From $98) Why We Like It: The true-to-size, ultra-soft and stretchy fabric makes them extra comfy. It's Worth Noting: Your panty pattern will be kept a secret, but panty lines might be noticeable in this thinner fabric. Lululemon touts these leggings as "buttery soft" and "weightless," and this isn't a marketing gimmick. Our testers are quick to agree, saying these are the softest leggings they've ever owned. Plus, the fit is true to size, with enough stretch to slide over hips, and enough compression to feel secure. The Align line is designed for low-impact activities (think: yoga, walking, etc.) or plain old lounging, but the breathable, stretchy material makes them compatible with more intensive workouts. "I loved how the high rise aspect came up to my belly button without squeezing too hard and giving me a muffin top," said one tester. "It stayed in place throughout my workout class, but didn't feel uncomfortable. A lot of leggings I own will pull down around the waist if I bend my legs, but these remain secure." Our testers gave them the walking, squatting, and yoga seals of approval. And of course, a hidden waistband pocket for stashing keys, cards, or other loose ends is always a bonus in our books. Sizes: 0-20

Colors: 21

Fabrics: Nulu, Nylon, Lycra

Inseam lengths: 25, 28, and 31"

Activities: Yoga, lounging

Best Compression: Lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight Lululemon View at Lululemon (From $98) Why We Like It: Extra support and the adjustable drawcord keep everything in place for the length of the workout (and beyond). It's Worth Noting: You might get a little toasty during outdoor summer workouts. The Wunder Train is extra supportive, fully opaque, and made of Lululemon's fast-drying Everlux fabric, making it the perfect addition to a trainer's wardrobe. The pair is equipped with a drawstring at the waist, meaning you can adjust the fit and don't have to yank them up mid-workout. They are true to size, but be aware that if you're new to compression, they will feel smaller than what you're used to. Being on the slightly thicker side, this pair is ideal for air-conditioned workouts or chillier weather — the thicker fabric might be too hefty for the summer heat. That said, they wicked sweat really well, so I didn't get overheated or feel clammy during any of my workouts, our tester confirms. She put them through the workout ringer (giving them a go with strength-training, pilates, and barre), as well as through the washer/dryer, saying the pair has maintained their shape, fit, and hold throughout it all. Yup, that's right, no hand-washing or line-drying with these bad boys. You may just want to wash the pair separately (at least the first time) to avoid dye transfer. Sizes: 0-20

Colors: 12

Fabrics: Everlux, Nylon, Lycra, Polyester, Coolmax Polyester

Inseam lengths: 25, 28, and 31"

Activity: Training

Best for Hot Yoga: Lululemon All the Right Places High-Rise Drawcord Waist Crop Lululemon View at Lululemon ($118) Why We Like It: You'll stay cool as you work up a sweat. It's Worth Noting: These run thinner than most. The fact that the All the Right Places leggings are cool to the touch is a game-changer during an extra toasty hot yoga or spin class. They are slightly thinner than typical leggings, giving an almost naked feel to the legs, but that also has its perks in a steamy workout room. The fit is supportive more so than compressive, but has the ideal amount of hold for activities that require freedom of movement. No need to worry that these pants will start to slip as you sweat. Our tester said she experienced no bunching in the legs and no camel toe, thanks to the lack of a middle seam. The drawstring can give you extra peace of mind, too. "I'd buy these again," one tester said. "They are light without being loose or see-through, compressive without being constrictive, and they always feel cool and dry quickly." Sizes: 0-20

Colors: 7

Fabrics: Luxtreme, Nylon, lycra

Inseam length: 23"

Activities: Running, training, yoga

Best for Running: Lululemon SenseKnit High-Rise Running Crop Lululemon View at Lululemon ($158) Why We Like It: The thoughtful elements make runs extra smooth and safe. It's Worth Noting: These are at the higher end of the Lululemon price range (especially for a crop length). SenseKnit leggings can tackle any workout, but they were specifically designed with runners in mind. No inseam makes a smoother stride possible, and reflective details along the calf mean runners can feel more comfortable going for a jog at any time of day. A foldover pocket in the back is a bit contentious, with some saying they love not having the added weight of a zipper, and others saying it doesn't feel secure enough. Regardless of which camp you fall into, the option is there to stash some items above your booty. They fit true to size, with one tester saying wearing them was like "slipping into a second skin". "Although these leggings are super soft, the material is also quite compressive, which is ideal for running (I would say these are medium-compressive)," she explains. "Even though they're soft and stretchy, the pants still hold their shape after continuous use and wash, and they never rolled down or fell out of please, whether I was running, doing yoga, weightlifting, or doing HIIT." You'll shell out a bit more for the SenseKnit, with its four-way stretch and quick dry fabric, but whether you are running a lap or running errands, our testers say these durable, versatile leggings are worth it. Once again, the drawcord allows for a custom fit, but be wary of a double knot. We were told an extra-tight knot might take a while to get loose before your post-workout shower. Sizes: 0-14

Colors: 1

Fabrics: Polyimide, Elastane, Nylon, Elastane

Inseam length: 23"

Activity: Running

Best for Strength Training: Invigorate High Rise Tight Lululemon View at Lululemon (From $128) Why We Like It: The waistband is sturdy and holds up (literally) throughout circuits. It's Worth Noting: You probably won't reach for these on lounge days. The breathable, stretchy, and fast-drying Everlux fabric is ideal for training. It's compressive and supportive, which testers said made them feel confident at the gym, and that they did a great job wicking sweat during high-impact, warm weather workouts and lower-impact barre and pilates classes. If you were a fan of the now-discontinued Train Time leggings, our testers say these have a similar feel and performance From a training standpoint, our tester said the pair doesn't require a single post-set adjustment, attributing this to the sturdy, reinforced, and adjustable waistband. From an aesthetics standpoint, they are "really flattering." "It frames your butt really well and almost makes it look more lifted — a nice bonus!" Look out, gym crush! Sizes: 0-20

Colors: 11

Fabrics: Everlux, Nylon, Lycra

Inseam length: 25, 28, and 31"

Activity: Training

Best with Pockets: Lululemon Swift Speed High-Rise Tight Lululemon View at Lululemon ($128) Why We Like It: So much storage! It's Worth Noting: The drawstring isn't quite as secure as other pairs. Of course, we have to start with the pockets. The side pockets are the perfect size to hold a phone in place (no bouncing as you move), but it's still easy to slide it out and go to the next song on your workout playlist. As for the back pocket, we appreciate the zipper which keeps other valuables safely stored away. Like most Lulu leggings, they are smooth and taut without, as one tester put it, "making you feel like a sausage." Or, as another one said, "It's the good kind of compression. You feel held in without the achy stomach feeling from super restrictive compression." The drawstring is what helps create that balanced hold, but you may have to adjust it mid-workout. It's not a one and done situation where you just tighten and forget about it. Sizes: 0-20

Colors: 5

Fabrics: Luxtreme, Nylon, Elastane, Lycra

Inseams: 25" and 28"

Activity: Running

Best Lightweight: Lululemon Base Pace High Rise Crop Lululemon View at Lululemon ($88) Why We Like It: The sleekness of these breathable, sweat-wicking leggings is optimal for running. It's Worth Noting: The fit is true-to-size, but not as cohesive as other options. The frictionless support while running in these is *chef's kiss.* With no inseam, our testers say they didn't experience any kind of bunching in the inner thigh (which can make for an awkward stride). Lulu says the signature Nulux fabric is their lightest material yet. One tester said she was skeptical but proven wrong. "I could live in these leggings. So comfortable, so sturdy." When it comes to compression, one postpartum tester said the compression level provided the right amount of support for her core, allowing her to perform better through her workouts. That said, the tight hold might be too much for everyday wear outside of the gym. While the fit is true to size, we were told they are tighter toward the top and looser in the legs. Even after several washes and many intense and sweaty workouts, these durable, versatile leggings remained unchanged in the fit and pill-free, leading our testers to say they would definitely buy them again. Sizes: 0-20

Colors: 4

Fabrics: Nulux, Nylon, Lycra, Elastane

Inseams: 17 and 23"

Activity: Running

Best Details: Lululemon Align Scalloped Hem Lululemon View at Lululemon ($108) Why We Like It: The cuteness doesn't compromise fit. It's Worth Noting: The scalloped edge material feels different than the rest of the pair. Time to work on your runway walk! These cropped tights with a scalloped hem are stylish enough to feel just as good wearing them out and about as you do in the gym. "You could even throw them under a skirt or dress, since the scalloped edge is so cute," one tester said. "It's totally worth the higher price tag — you can (and should) wear these everywhere." And while the details are super cute, these leggings also perform. "I felt very secure in this pair," our tester said. "The waistband held everything in and didn't move. The legs were comfortable, but slightly compressive." Plus, even after multiple washes, the black color didn't fade. "I didn't notice any pilling, and they have kept their shape and thickness," she also noted. The fabric of the hem is made from the same materials but with a different ratio, so they feel different. They are reinforced and have the same fit as the rest of the pair (no curling up or digging in), but they don't have the same continuous feel as other options. Even still, our testers gave this pair a 5-star rating. Sizes: 0-14

Colors: 8

Fabrics: Nylon, Lycra, Nulu

Inseams: 23"

Activity: Yoga, lounging, running errands