The Best Size Plus-Size Leggings for Working Out and Hanging Out
Few things are better than wearing a pair of leggings that make you pause and do a little "check-me-out" spin in the mirror to admire how good you look from every angle. Find a pair you feel great in and you might just get a boost of confidence to conquer any task that comes your way. Don't settle for just any pair though. It is possible to find a pair of leggings that fit your body like a glove and make you feel like you really are 100% that b*tch (thank you Lizzo for that mantra of the century!), and nothing less.
Thankfully, many athleisure brands have committed to making sure people with every body type and lifestyle can have leggings that do their job well during workouts. If you plan to wear leggings for workouts, it's important that they not only look good, but that they feature sweat-friendly fabric, fit properly, and are stretchy enough for any yoga pose. — aka they should be both fashionable and functional. Whether you're on the hunt for your third pair or your thirtieth, check out the best plus-sized leggings below. (Related: The Best Size-Inclusive Activewear Brands)
Related Items
Universal Standard Ronda Stirrup Legging
Sizes: 00-32
Available in an inclusive size range, these high-waisted, full-length, stirrup Universal Standard leggings accommodate a multitude of body types. "These are magic," one reviewer wrote. "I love this material. I love how they feel on. I can sleep in them. I can dance in them. I can climb Mt. Everest in them. Bravo!" In case you're still on the fence, Universal Standard has a "Try at Home" option, so you can try the leggings for 14 days free of charge before you commit.
Spanx Every.Wear Laser Wave 7/8 Leggings
Sizes: XS-3X
You might associate Spanx with shapewear, but it's also a celebrity favorite for leggings. The brand doesn't relegate anyone to a separate "plus size" section, and most of its leggings styles reach 3X. That's the case with these midnight rose-colored leggings, which feature stretchy, breathable, anti-odor fabric; pockets; and a "waistband-free" design to prevent them from rolling down.
Superfit Hero Superhold Pocket Capris
Sizes: L-7XL
Superfit Hero is a brand created with plus-size athletes in mind. Its sizes start at large, which it refers to as "EarthFit" and go up to 7X, aka "InfiniFit." These capri-length leggings have earned 188 five-star ratings out of 202 total reviews to date. Although #ThickThighsSaveLives, they tend to chafe like hell, so Superfit Hero designed these plus-size leggings with flatlock seams (which don't have the bulk of a thicker seam and lay flat) to prevent chafing. This style also has two full-sized pockets, are sweat-wicking, and provide extra support with a compression fit.
Girlfriend Collective Horizon High-Rise Pocket Legging
Sizes: XXS-6XL
These Girlfriend Collective leggings are an absolute fan favorite with over 7,000 reviews and an average 4.5-star rating. They're some of the most size-inclusive leggings available, ranging from XXS to 6XL. The Horizon High-Rise Pocket Legging comes in 11 different colors and Girlfriend Collective promises that they pass the squat test (aka no see through moments when you bend over). Twenty-five recycled water bottles go into creating each pair, and the ReGirlfriend program lets you send in old Girlfriend Collective clothing to be recycled in exchange for store credit.
Reebok Training Plus Lux High Waist Leggings
Sizes: XL-4XL
These plus-size Reebok leggings are perfect if you need a new staple pair of black leggings your wardrobe. With flatlock curved seams and a side pocket, these high-waisted leggings are made for form-fitting comfort. They'll keep you dry during any workout thanks to Reebok's Speedwick sweat-wicking fabric. Not to mention, they're the most inexpensive pair on this list. (Related: The 12 Best Plus-Size Yoga Pants That Won't Slip During Downward Dog)
Adidas Designed 2 Move High-Rise 3-Stripes 7/8 Sport Tights
Sizes: 1X-4X
The "three stripes" brand needs no introduction. These classic, 7/8-length, plus-size Adidas leggings might just dethrone your favorite pair. They have a lot going for them, namely moisture wicking fabric, a high waist band, and a side pocket. Plus, they're made with fabric composed of 89 percent recycled polyester.
Athleta Elation Printed Capri
Sizes: XXS-3X
These Athleta printed plus-size leggings come in purple and coral shades, both with the potential to brighten up your day. They have everything you need: a triple-layer high waist band, quick-drying fabric, and a waistband pocket at the back. Although they're made for yoga and studio use, these leggings are just as suited for lounging or running around town. (Related: The Best Black Leggings, According to Customer Reviews)
Sincerely Jules for Bandier The Rue Crossover Legging
Sizes: XXS-3X
These Bandier leggings are from a collab with Julie Sariñana of Sincerely Jules. The collection is inspired by southern California life to encourage you to embrace your inner Cali girl, no matter where you actually live. Their high waistband has a slight V-cut in the front for a super-flattering fit. The Rue Crossover leggings come in three pattern combos and a solid black version, all of which are available in a matching sports bra (Buy It, $58, bandier.com).
Nike Yoga Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Sizes: 1X-3X
Naturally, plus-size Nike leggings are some of the best. Not only does this pair come in 13 colors and ring in at $60, it's also made with sweat-wicking fabric made up of at least 75 percent recycled material. One reviewer called them a "great buy," noting that "the legs fit really well" and it's "impossible for them to fall down!"