Few things are better than wearing a pair of leggings that make you pause and do a little "check-me-out" spin in the mirror to admire how good you look from every angle. Find a pair you feel great in and you might just get a boost of confidence to conquer any task that comes your way. Don't settle for just any pair though. It is possible to find a pair of leggings that fit your body like a glove and make you feel like you really are 100% that b*tch (thank you Lizzo for that mantra of the century!), and nothing less.