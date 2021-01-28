Beyond Yoga's Zodiac Collection features the brand's signature space-dye legging in a buttery soft polyester and lycra blend fabric. Each pair pays tribute to the 12 zodiac signs in an iridescent foil design on the back leg. But even if you're not star sign-obsessed, you'll want to snag a pair of the Zodiac leggings before they sell out — and there's a good chance they will soon. Available in sizes XXS through 4X, the high waistband and four-way stretch fabric keep you feeling secure and snug, while the moisture-wicking fabric with added UV protection helps you stay dry and safe during outdoor workouts. (Related: Winter Workout Clothes That Stand Up to Any Weather)