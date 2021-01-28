Sometimes, the stars align and your go-to brand brings back your favorite staples for one more trip around the sun. Excuse the cheesy puns, but Beyond Yoga just announced that its celeb-loved Zodiac leggings (Buy It, $99, beyondyoga.com) are officially back — and this time, they're better than ever, because they're now available in extended sizing options and a new hue inspired by the starry night sky.
If you're familiar with Beyond Yoga, then you already know the brand boasts a star-studded celebrity fanbase, including the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Miley Cyrus, Ashley Graham, Candice Swanepoel, Lucy Hale, and so many more. Model Alessandra Ambrosio was a fan of Beyond Yoga's first-edition Zodiac leggings when they launched in black back in 2018. Now, these best-selling bottoms are back just in time for the first full moon of 2021. (See: How the January 2021 "Wolf Moon" Can Help You Own Your Desires)
Beyond Yoga's Zodiac Collection features the brand's signature space-dye legging in a buttery soft polyester and lycra blend fabric. Each pair pays tribute to the 12 zodiac signs in an iridescent foil design on the back leg. But even if you're not star sign-obsessed, you'll want to snag a pair of the Zodiac leggings before they sell out — and there's a good chance they will soon. Available in sizes XXS through 4X, the high waistband and four-way stretch fabric keep you feeling secure and snug, while the moisture-wicking fabric with added UV protection helps you stay dry and safe during outdoor workouts. (Related: Winter Workout Clothes That Stand Up to Any Weather)
The rest of the Zodiac collection will have you seeing stars too, making for the perfect work-to-workout wardrobe (or conference call-to-couch, depending on your WFH life these days). The Featherweight Morning Light Pullover (Buy It, $66, beyondyoga.com) has across-the-board five-star ratings, and with a relaxed fit in five classic hues, it's clear why the word "perfect" appears in more than one review.
Another fan favorite is the Spacedye Slim Racerback Cropped Tank (Buy It, $66, beyondyoga.com), which comes in a slew of fun colors and sizing options up to 4X. Recent shoppers note that they wear this tank "nonstop," with one calling it their "new WFH uniform." (Related: WFH-Approved Loungewear That Doesn't Make You Feel Like a Hot Mess)
And of course, the Spacedye Caught In The Midi High Waisted Legging (Buy It, $97, beyondyoga.com) features the same fit and fabric as the Zodiac leggings, but in a dizzying amount of colors to suit any style. Snag a pair and you'll see why they reign supreme among the leggings Shape editors are living in these days.