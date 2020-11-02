These Best-Selling Fleece-Lined Leggings Need to Be Part of Your Winter Workout Wardrobe

When the weather outside is frightful (sorry, I had to), it can be endlessly tempting to stay cozy on the couch and shun the outdoors. If you need something to help nudge you out of your couch cocoon and brave the cold, fleece-lined leggings are a must — and you can score a top-rated style on Amazon right now for under $30 a pair.
BALEAF Fleece-Lined Thermal Leggings (Buy It, from $27, amazon.com) have garnered nearly 3,000 five-star ratings thanks to their ability to keep you warm, but not stuffy. Made with a blend of polyester and spandex, the leggings are lined on the inside with fleece, so they'll keep you toasty in the frostiest of conditions while remaining breathable and moisture-wicking — no overheating happening here. (Here are other ways to winter-proof your workout clothes.)
BALEAF's fleece-lined leggings also include a high waistband for maximum coverage, with wiggle room through the crotch for all your squats and intervals (after all, squat-proof leggings are crucial). Flatlock seams reduce chafing and increase comfort, and some styles of the BALEAF leggings come with a pocket on each leg, so you can stash your keys, phone, wallet, and whatever else you need when you're on-the-go.
Buy It: BALEAF Fleece-Lined Thermal Leggings, from $27, amazon.com
With a slew of colors both classic (like black and navy) and fun (paisley purple, ruby wine, olive green, and more), the toughest part will be picking just one pair of fleece-lined BALEAF leggings to purchase. Perhaps you'll want a vibrant pair that's loud enough to motivate you to crush some outdoor workouts, but a more low-key color for comfy couch days.
Sound excessive? You wouldn't be the only one splurging on multiple pairs of BALEAF leggings. "This is the fifth pair of BALEAF workout leggings I've purchased, I've been so pleased with every one," wrote a five-star reviewer. "The fleece pair is great for winter, thick enough to be cozy and warm but still breathes great for jogging or the gym." (Related: Winter Workout Clothes That Stand Up to Any Weather)
Another reviewer says wearing their BALEAF leggings feels "like stepping into a hug."
"The fleece is lightweight but cozy," continued the reviewer. "I need like 15 more pairs of these so that I can live in them for the entirety of winter."
An added bonus? One reviewer swears BALEAF's fleece-lined leggings "aren't pet hair magnets like other leggings."
"You'll see the occasional pet hair on the fabric (like basically any surface in my house — lol), but in general the leggings are fairly impervious to pet hair," wrote the Amazon shopper. "Huge benefit if you plan to wear these while laying around on the couch with your dogs. (Sure I'll use them for outdoor exercise at some point too — haha.)"
Looking for more options? Check out the best fleece-lined leggings to keep you warm through all your winter activities.