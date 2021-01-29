Hailey Bieber Rocked These Cult-Favorite Leggings During a Pilates Workout

Designed to sculpt your booty and carry all of your essentials, Bieber's Alo Yoga leggings are sure to become your go-to pair for both leisurely days and intense sweat seshes.
By Megan Falk
January 29, 2021
Throughout the last monotonous year of quarantine, Hailey Bieber has continued to uphold her status as a style icon. While most folks vegged out in crusty sweatshirts and leggings that haven't been washed in a week (no shame), Bieber spent her days rocking feathered, off-the-shoulder tops, sleek leather dresses, and floral frocks.

But unlike her past 'fits — which looked more suitable for a GNO than a night on the couch — her latest OOTD is one you'll actually want to add to your mid-pandemic wardrobe rotation. While hitting up Forma Pilates in Los Angeles, the model wore Alo Yoga's High-Waist 4-Pocket Utility Leggings in Gravel (Buy It, $118, aloyoga.com), which appeared to withstand the tests of the fire glute workout she posted on her Instagram Story. And considering the leggings' functional features, it's no surprise. (Related: The Best Workout Leggings for Women, According to Fitness Pros and Reviewers)

The snug Alo Yoga leggings are designed to fit like a second skin, so you won't have to worry about them sliding down your waist while you power through a round of goblet squats, flow through a yoga video, or, TBH, wander around Target. No matter what activity you're taking on, though, expect the celeb-approved leggings to give you a peach-like booty: The pants feature carefully placed seams — running down the sides of the thighs and the behind — to accentuate your bum. And most importantly, the high-waisted bottoms contain four (yes, really) pockets. If you've ever attempted to carry your phone, keys, wallet, work ID, water bottle, *and* iced coffee — resulting in a tragic struggle resembling the great Ben Affleck Juggling Dunkin' Donuts Order incident of 2020 — you know how valuable this detail is. (P.S. celebs are just as obsessed with Alo Yoga's sports bras.)

Even with all of these must-have qualities, it might feel tough to justify the Alo leggings' high price tag, which is exactly how one reviewer felt after they purchased a pair. But after a single use, they said all their second thoughts vanished: "I wore them and my husband complimented my butt," they wrote. "I met this man in 1980. This was the first butt compliment. I am now an ALO believer!"

So if there's anything to glean from Bieber's IG Story and this reviewer's praise, it's that Alo Yoga's High-Waist 4-Pocket Utility Leggings are the only pair of pants you and your booty need — during the unrelenting "Groundhog Days" of quarantine and well beyond.

