Hailey Bieber Rocked These Cult-Favorite Leggings During a Pilates Workout

The snug Alo Yoga leggings are designed to fit like a second skin, so you won't have to worry about them sliding down your waist while you power through a round of goblet squats, flow through a yoga video, or, TBH, wander around Target. No matter what activity you're taking on, though, expect the celeb-approved leggings to give you a peach-like booty: The pants feature carefully placed seams — running down the sides of the thighs and the behind — to accentuate your bum. And most importantly, the high-waisted bottoms contain four (yes, really) pockets. If you've ever attempted to carry your phone, keys, wallet, work ID, water bottle, *and* iced coffee — resulting in a tragic struggle resembling the great Ben Affleck Juggling Dunkin' Donuts Order incident of 2020 — you know how valuable this detail is. (P.S. celebs are just as obsessed with Alo Yoga's sports bras.)