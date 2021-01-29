Hailey Bieber Rocked These Cult-Favorite Leggings During a Pilates Workout

Throughout the last monotonous year of quarantine, Hailey Bieber has continued to uphold her status as a style icon. While most folks vegged out in crusty sweatshirts and leggings that haven't been washed in a week (no shame), Bieber spent her days rocking feathered, off-the-shoulder tops, sleek leather dresses, and floral frocks.
But unlike her past 'fits — which looked more suitable for a GNO than a night on the couch — her latest OOTD is one you'll actually want to add to your mid-pandemic wardrobe rotation. While hitting up Forma Pilates in Los Angeles, the model wore Alo Yoga's High-Waist 4-Pocket Utility Leggings in Gravel (Buy It, $118, aloyoga.com), which appeared to withstand the tests of the fire glute workout she posted on her Instagram Story. And considering the leggings' functional features, it's no surprise. (Related: The Best Workout Leggings for Women, According to Fitness Pros and Reviewers)
The snug Alo Yoga leggings are designed to fit like a second skin, so you won't have to worry about them sliding down your waist while you power through a round of goblet squats, flow through a yoga video, or, TBH, wander around Target. No matter what activity you're taking on, though, expect the celeb-approved leggings to give you a peach-like booty: The pants feature carefully placed seams — running down the sides of the thighs and the behind — to accentuate your bum. And most importantly, the high-waisted bottoms contain four (yes, really) pockets. If you've ever attempted to carry your phone, keys, wallet, work ID, water bottle, *and* iced coffee — resulting in a tragic struggle resembling the great Ben Affleck Juggling Dunkin' Donuts Order incident of 2020 — you know how valuable this detail is. (P.S. celebs are just as obsessed with Alo Yoga's sports bras.)
Even with all of these must-have qualities, it might feel tough to justify the Alo leggings' high price tag, which is exactly how one reviewer felt after they purchased a pair. But after a single use, they said all their second thoughts vanished: "I wore them and my husband complimented my butt," they wrote. "I met this man in 1980. This was the first butt compliment. I am now an ALO believer!"
So if there's anything to glean from Bieber's IG Story and this reviewer's praise, it's that Alo Yoga's High-Waist 4-Pocket Utility Leggings are the only pair of pants you and your booty need — during the unrelenting "Groundhog Days" of quarantine and well beyond.