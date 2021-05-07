Halle Berry Considers These Butt-Sculpting Leggings an 'Everyday Essential'
Halle Berry's Instagram feed is a constant stream of inspiration, thanks to her fierce workout content. And if you are curious what kind of activewear Berry most likes to wear during said workouts, just cue up your Amazon account. The actress curated an Amazon storefront that's chock-full of wellness goodies from her favorite brands. One standout is a pair of high-waisted Sweaty Betty yoga leggings from the activewear brand loved by not only Berry, but Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Alba, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Shape editors alike, who all count the brand's leggings among their must-haves.
The British brand with designs that focus on both performance and sustainability. Along with sleek designs and fun prints and colors, the brand's lightweight, sweat-wicking, butt-sculpting leggings are made to last, which is no doubt why Berry and other A-listers love them so much. (Related: Jessica Alba, Halle Berry, and Other Celebs Love These Eye-Catching Leggings)
Berry's specific style pick: Sweaty Betty Super Sculpt High-Waisted Yoga Leggings (Buy It, $108, amazon.com). They're a solid choice among Sweaty Betty's many offerings, thanks to a sweat-wicking fabric that makes them somehow supportive, sculpting, stretchy, and soft all at the same time. The fabric is also opaque, making them ideal for downward dogs and deadlifts. Other standout features include a pocket for your phone, ID, or keys, and a high waistband.
Sweaty Betty Super Sculpt High-Waisted Yoga Leggings also cozy enough for lazy Sunday marathon couch sessions, which is no doubt why Berry included them in the "Halle's Everyday Essentials" section of her Amazon shop. FYI, She also loves the eco-friendly, cropped version made from recycled water bottles (Buy It, $108, sweatybetty.com).
Amazon customers are loving them as much, as some have called out the high level of compression in this particular pair. ICYDK, compression gear can boost recovery by reducing the amount of lactic acid build-up in your muscles and can also help increase oxygen level and blood flow for improved circulation, according to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.
"This is my first pair of Sweaty Betty leggings, and I'm in love," wrote one recent Amazon reviewer. "High-waisted without rolling. Squat proof. Not to mention super cute." (Related: These Are My Favorite Sweat-Wicking, Butt-Sculpting Running Leggings of All Time)
"Love these leggings," said another five-star review. "The fit and quality of material really are where the difference is from cheaper leggings. The material is not thick and bulky like cheaper leggings. These really do sculpt but the waist does not dig in. Really love these."
With so much high praise from Berry and Amazon shoppers alike, it would clearly be a missed opportunity not to score a pair for yourself. You'll be glad you did during your next uber-sweaty Halle Berry-inspired workout sesh.