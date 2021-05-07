Halle Berry's Instagram feed is a constant stream of inspiration, thanks to her fierce workout content. And if you are curious what kind of activewear Berry most likes to wear during said workouts, just cue up your Amazon account. The actress curated an Amazon storefront that's chock-full of wellness goodies from her favorite brands. One standout is a pair of high-waisted Sweaty Betty yoga leggings from the activewear brand loved by not only Berry, but Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Alba, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Shape editors alike, who all count the brand's leggings among their must-haves.