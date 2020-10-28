Jessica Alba, Halle Berry, and Other Celebs Love These Eye-Catching Leggings

If you've seen a celebrity sporting star-printed leggings, chances are they were Ultracor workout pants.
By Renee Cherry
October 28, 2020
Jessica Alba has made life easy for anyone who wants to copy her workout wardrobe. The actress/brand founder has curated her own Amazon storefront, where you can browse her go-to activewear in addition to her favorite kitchen tools, toddler necessities, workout equipment, and beauty products. So, what workout wear would Alba buy on a hypothetical Amazon shopping spree? Along with selections from celebrity-favorite brands like Koral and P.E. Nation, she went with the Ultracor Women's Ultra High Lux Knockout Leggings (Buy It, $198, amazon.com).

It's no mystery why Alba might choose Ultracor Women's Ultra High Lux Knockout Leggings out of all the workout clothes on Amazon. The design features a metallic star print, available in black and silver or all black. They have a high waistband and 7/8 crop, and they combine compression fabric and built-in, butt-lifting shapewear. (Related: The Brand Jessica Alba Wears for Sweaty Workouts and TikTok Dance Videos)

Alba is far from the only celebrity who wears Ultracor activewear — Halle Berry, Jennifer Garner, Charlize Theron, and Emma Roberts have also been spotted wearing the brand. In particular, Ultracor's various star-printed leggings have proven popular with, well, stars. Hilary Duff and Kelly Ripa own multiple pairs of the star-print style. (Related: Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, and Hailey Bieber Love These Leggings)

As far as the shapewear feature of the Ultracor pants, customer reviewers have been loving what it does. "I have the patent ones and they're excellent for [when] you have to run some errands before/after the gym," one person wrote about the mid-rise version of Alba's pick on the Ultracor site. "These totally pass for regular leggings that just make your ass look amazing. I wear these literally all the time."

The legging "hugs you in the right places, lifts up your butt and it stays put," another reviewer wrote. "I don't wear my other leggings anymore [because] nothing compares to the quality and fit of Ultracor!" (Related: Celebrities Are Obsessed with These Yoga Leggings — Here's Where to Get Them)

If you want to add Ultracor's star print leggings to your closet, here are a few pairs, as well as similar options at lower price points.

