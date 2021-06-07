Lizzo Just Mastered Two TikTok Trends In One Workout

On Sunday, Lizzo took to the 'Tok to share a video in which she, alongside Shaun T., take on the viral "Unwritten" dance challenge. And while the challenge has been around circling the Internet since March, Lizzo and the king of cardio give the choreographed routine a fresh new look with a few original moves and equally vibrant ensembles. Lizzo, in particular, pulls out all the stops incorporating moves such as the jerk and, what she deems as, "the most unsturdy heel-toe ever." (Although one quick look at the clip and it's evident she's being a harsh critic.)