Lucy Hale's Perfect Leopard Leggings Are Sold Out — But You Can Shop These Similar Pairs
Everyone needs at least one pair of leopard workout leggings, right?
If your activewear wardrobe suddenly seems uninspired, do yourself a favor and browse the latest street style photos of Lucy Hale. She seems to have mastered the art of sporting comfy, sweat-proof clothes while still looking put-together. You'll probably notice that Hale throws in the occasional printed legging and that she's been having an animal print moment. One of her most recent looks featured a fun pair of leopard print leggings. (Related: Lucy Hale and Camila Mendes Are Obsessed with This $30 Tie-Dye Swimsuit)
You may have spotted (ugh, sorry) them in an Instagram Story from Hale's trainer Adam Nicklas. He posted videos from one of his recent workout sessions with Hale. In the videos, the actress is shown doing some kneeling squats and squat to reverse lunges with a resistance band, as well as plank toe taps and knee tucks with a stability ball — those suckers are harder than they look. (Related: Watch Lucy Hale Pump Out Pull-Ups On Her Instagram)
As for the outfit deets, Hale paired Outdoor Voices TechSweat 7/8 Flex Leggings (Buy It, $88, outdoorvoices.com) with a fitted white tee. For shoes, she went with a pair of Nike Renew Run Running Shoes (Buy It, $63,
$90, zappos.com), neutral-support, cushioned sneakers that just so happen to be on sale right now. Hale owns them in a few colors, FYI. (Related: Lucy Hale Shares Why Putting Yourself First Is Not Selfish)
Sadly Hale's Outdoor Voices leggings are no longer available in the leopard print, but they still come in a variety of colors. The cropped, butt-flattering leggings are notoriously soft and comfy, so they're worth picking up anyway. (Camila Mendes and Emma Roberts are also fans.)
And of course, there are plenty of equally-striking leopard print leggings to choose from if you're interested in recreating Hale's exact look. Here are a few options that are still in stock.
LNA Leopard Zipper Legging
Buy It: LNA Leopard Zipper Legging, $134, revolve.com
Beach Riot Piper Legging
Buy It: Beach Riot Piper Legging, $95, revolve.com
Good American The Core Strength Legging
Buy It: Good American The Core Strength Legging, $89, goodamerican.com
Terez Leopard Goals Tall Band Legging
Buy It: Terez Leopard Goals Tall Band Legging, $95, terez.com
Onzie High Rise Leggings
Buy It: Onzie High Rise Leggings, $74, onzie.com
Comments