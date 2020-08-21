Lucy Hale's Perfect Leopard Leggings Are Sold Out — But You Can Shop These Similar Pairs

Everyone needs at least one pair of leopard workout leggings, right?

By Renee Cherry
August 21, 2020
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

If your activewear wardrobe suddenly seems uninspired, do yourself a favor and browse the latest street style photos of Lucy Hale. She seems to have mastered the art of sporting comfy, sweat-proof clothes while still looking put-together. You'll probably notice that Hale throws in the occasional printed legging and that she's been having an animal print moment. One of her most recent looks featured a fun pair of leopard print leggings. (Related: Lucy Hale and Camila Mendes Are Obsessed with This $30 Tie-Dye Swimsuit)

You may have spotted (ugh, sorry) them in an Instagram Story from Hale's trainer Adam Nicklas. He posted videos from one of his recent workout sessions with Hale. In the videos, the actress is shown doing some kneeling squats and squat to reverse lunges with a resistance band, as well as plank toe taps and knee tucks with a stability ball — those suckers are harder than they look. (Related: Watch Lucy Hale Pump Out Pull-Ups On Her Instagram)

As for the outfit deets, Hale paired Outdoor Voices TechSweat 7/8 Flex Leggings (Buy It, $88, outdoorvoices.com) with a fitted white tee. For shoes, she went with a pair of Nike Renew Run Running Shoes (Buy It, $63, $90, zappos.com), neutral-support, cushioned sneakers that just so happen to be on sale right now. Hale owns them in a few colors, FYI. (Related: Lucy Hale Shares Why Putting Yourself First Is Not Selfish)

Sadly Hale's Outdoor Voices leggings are no longer available in the leopard print, but they still come in a variety of colors. The cropped, butt-flattering leggings are notoriously soft and comfy, so they're worth picking up anyway. (Camila Mendes and Emma Roberts are also fans.)

And of course, there are plenty of equally-striking leopard print leggings to choose from if you're interested in recreating Hale's exact look. Here are a few options that are still in stock.

LNA Leopard Zipper Legging

Revolve

Buy It: LNA Leopard Zipper Legging, $134, revolve.com

Beach Riot Piper Legging

Revolve

Buy It: Beach Riot Piper Legging, $95, revolve.com

Good American The Core Strength Legging

Good American

Buy It: Good American The Core Strength Legging, $89, goodamerican.com

Terez Leopard Goals Tall Band Legging

Terez

Buy It: Terez Leopard Goals Tall Band Legging, $95, terez.com

Onzie High Rise Leggings

Onzie

Buy It: Onzie High Rise Leggings, $74, onzie.com

Ouges Women's High Waist Pockets Yoga Pants Running Pants Workout Leggings

Amazon

Buy It: Ouges Women's High Waist Pockets Yoga Pants Running Pants Workout Leggings, $14, amazon.com

