If your activewear wardrobe suddenly seems uninspired, do yourself a favor and browse the latest street style photos of Lucy Hale. She seems to have mastered the art of sporting comfy, sweat-proof clothes while still looking put-together. You'll probably notice that Hale throws in the occasional printed legging and that she's been having an animal print moment. One of her most recent looks featured a fun pair of leopard print leggings. (Related: Lucy Hale and Camila Mendes Are Obsessed with This $30 Tie-Dye Swimsuit)

Sadly Hale's Outdoor Voices leggings are no longer available in the leopard print, but they still come in a variety of colors. The cropped, butt-flattering leggings are notoriously soft and comfy, so they're worth picking up anyway. (Camila Mendes and Emma Roberts are also fans.)

And of course, there are plenty of equally-striking leopard print leggings to choose from if you're interested in recreating Hale's exact look. Here are a few options that are still in stock.

LNA Leopard Zipper Legging

Beach Riot Piper Legging

Good American The Core Strength Legging

Terez Leopard Goals Tall Band Legging

Onzie High Rise Leggings

Ouges Women's High Waist Pockets Yoga Pants Running Pants Workout Leggings