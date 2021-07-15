Spanx Is Embracing Gen-Z Style By Launching a Flared Version of Its Celeb-Loved Leggings
It's Gen-Z's world, and every Millennial is just living in it. At least, that's how it feels now that the TikTok cohort has made nearly every '90s trend, from butterfly hair clips to middle parts, cool again. The latest style to make a comeback, all thanks to the youngsters: Yoga pants, or as the youths call them, "flared leggings."
And by the looks of it, Spanx is catching on — this week, the shapewear brand released a flared version of its celeb-approved Booty Boost Leggings (Buy It, $98, spanx.com). Unlike the faux dark circles the teens carefully apply (a fad overworked and overtired '90s babies will never understand), the yoga pants are something all generations can get behind.
Just like Spanx's classic Booty Boost Leggings — which are a favorite of Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, and Kourtney Kardashian — the Booty Boost Yoga Pants (Buy It, $98, spanx.com) are designed to give you a peach-like booty with the help of "sculpting" fabric and a contoured waistband that makes your rear look perky AF. Since the pants are made from a stretchy blend of nylon and elastane, they'll wick sweat and dry fast enough to sport to the gym, but are still comfy enough to wear when you're just lounging on the couch. The high waistband extends past the belly button, so you won't have to worry about your bottoms slipping down while you power through a sprint workout on the treadmill — or a sprint to the ice cream shop before it closes for the night — and make them a perfect complement to a crop top.
Where the Booty Boost Yoga Pants differ from its predecessor is in the pant legs; instead of hugging your calves nice and tight, the fabric gently flares out around the knee. The roominess of the pant legs may feel unnatural at first, but trust, you'll appreciate the airflow and absence of seam marks on your legs in no time. What's more, the Booty Boost Yoga Pants are available in petite, regular, and tall inseams, so you can say goodbye to the days of stepping on your own too-long bottoms or scraping them against the ground while you walk. (PSA, Spanx also makes super-flattering swimwear.)
Head to Spanx's website now to grab a pair of Booty Boost Yoga Pants and start embracing the early aughts once again. Even if you refuse to ditch your side part or wear a choker necklace, at least you and your Gen-Z sibling, cousin, or neighbor can get on the same page about one thing: Constricting leggings are out, and breathable, booty-popping yoga pants you could easily wear while sleeping are back in.