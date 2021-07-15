Just like Spanx's classic Booty Boost Leggings — which are a favorite of Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, and Kourtney Kardashian — the Booty Boost Yoga Pants (Buy It, $98, spanx.com) are designed to give you a peach-like booty with the help of "sculpting" fabric and a contoured waistband that makes your rear look perky AF. Since the pants are made from a stretchy blend of nylon and elastane, they'll wick sweat and dry fast enough to sport to the gym, but are still comfy enough to wear when you're just lounging on the couch. The high waistband extends past the belly button, so you won't have to worry about your bottoms slipping down while you power through a sprint workout on the treadmill — or a sprint to the ice cream shop before it closes for the night — and make them a perfect complement to a crop top.