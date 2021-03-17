"Finding a pair of leggings that don't slide down during workouts — or even just sitting down — has been a struggle for me for as long as I can remember," she says. "I tested Under Armour's No-Slip Waistband leggings and I was pleasantly surprised. While I typically find myself pulling up leggings after every few reps (especially during butt workouts), with these leggings, I very rarely had to do so." Long story short, they get her stamp of approval. "Overall, I did like these leggings and will be adding them to my rotation," says Phillips. (Related: The 10 Leggings Shape Editors Are Currently Living In)