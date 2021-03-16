Lululemon Just Gave Its Meghan Markle-Approved Leggings a Long-Overdue Upgrade

Really, the only downside of the new Align release, which also includes a bike short with pockets, is that they come in fewer colors and sizes than the OG. You'll only have a choice between seven colors in sizes 0 to 14 for the full-length style, while the regular Align pants come in 16 colorways up to a size 20. However, that's likely to change when the updated style becomes a best-seller — and considering select colors and sizes are already selling out, it's only a matter of time.