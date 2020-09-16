Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

"Inclusion is a journey, and we know we have work to do."

Lululemon has made a name for itself with stylish, yet comfortable, and functional activewear. But since its launch in 1998, the brand has often been called out for its lack of inclusive sizing. Starting this month, that's about to change.

On Wednesday, Lululemon announced it will now offer six of its core styles in sizes 0-20. By the end of 2021, the brand expects that "the majority" of its women's clothing will be available in more inclusive size ranges, Lululemon CEO, Calvin McDonald said in a recent earnings call.

"It's a start," reads an Instagram announcement of the new size range. "Inclusion is a journey, and we know we have work to do. We're committed to launching more inclusive gear every season."

In a video accompanying the Instagram announcement, Audrey Milligan Reilly, senior vice president of women's design at Lululemon, shared a peek at some of the BTS work that goes into creating extended sizes.

"Doing this type of work isn't a case of just flipping a switch," she explained. "We've actually spent the last 2-3 years re-looking at body types. It's about understanding how that material maps on the body" and "engineering for the body in motion." (Related: Good American Invented a New Jeans Size — Here's Why That's Important)

With the help of 3D programs and live fit sessions in motion with women with different body types, Lululemon has been working on recreating everything from pocket placement to intricate seam details. "We really looked to a process of remastering our patterns and making sure they were all accurate to our new vision," said Reilly.

"We realize we've got much more work to do behind the scenes," Reilly said in Lululemon's announcement video.

It's high time Lululemon started offering extended sizes — and, as the brand has admitted, it still has a long way to go toward making all shoppers feel welcomed and included.