Lululemon Just Launched Its Biggest Sale In 3 Years—Here Are the Deals You Won’t Want to Miss

Lululemon warehouse sales are iconic. It’s a rare chance to score items like the brand’s coveted leggings, supportive sports bras, and cushioned yoga mats for less. The catch? You just have to travel to a remote location, line up with other shoppers, and search through tons of inventory to find exactly what you're after. *Sigh.* Sounds like a lot of work, huh? Luckily, things are happening differently this year.

The fitness brand just launched a virtual version of its legendary Warehouse Sale—so you can participate from wherever you are, no matter your zip code. The five-day event includes markdowns on more than 600 items from the women's, men's, and kid's sections with plans to add new goodies every single day. It’s the biggest sale the company has had in nearly three years and the perfect opportunity to score your favorite Lululemon pieces at prices that won’t make your wallet cry. (Pssst...Did you know Lululemon also has beauty products?)

Some of the deals spotted on the site today include the signature Align Pants (Buy It, $79, $98 , lululemon.com), which are made with the brand’s buttery soft Nulu fabric, the strappy Ebb to Street Sports Bra (Buy It, $29, $54 , lululemon.com), and the foldable Carry Onward Travel Mat (Buy It, $49, $88 , lululemon.com)—and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. You’ll also find sales on seasonal wear like bathing suits and puffer coats, along with tons of essential gear you can wear year-round.

In fact, the only real problem with a sale *this* good is that it’s hard to figure out where to start. Instead of endlessly scrolling, check out the below curated list of deals you won’t want to miss in the Lululemon Warehouse Sale. It includes items that are mostly available in every size (at least they were at the time of writing). Now get shopping—there’s nothing worse than finding the perfect athleisure piece and discovering it’s out of stock. (Related: This Lululemon Yoga Mat Got Me Through 200 Hours of Yoga Teacher Training)

Best Deals on Leggings

Best Deals on Sports Bras and Tops

Best Deals on Jackets and Accessories