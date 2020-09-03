Lululemon's Sale Section Is So Good RN, It's Better Than Most Labor Day Deals

The “We Made Too Much” page has more than 300 products on sale, including the popular Align Leggings and Define Jacket.
By Braelyn Wood
September 03, 2020
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Labor Day isn’t just the unofficial sign that summer has ended, it’s also your chance to start shopping for fall. That’s because tons of companies — including Sweaty Betty, Bandier, The North Face, and more — are celebrating the holiday weekend by dropping major discounts. But these sitewide sales aren’t the only places you can start snagging cold-weather essentials for less.

In fact, Lululemon’s sale section is so good right now, it’s actually better than other brand’s holiday-specific promotions (*immediately starts searching for credit card*). Nicknamed "We Made Too Much,"  it includes a curated selection of both out-of-season styles and excess inventory at lower prices. And if that brings to mind a pile of reject products, think again. (PSA: These Lululemon items have the best customer reviews.)

The section is currently stocked with more than 300 items, including the brand’s signature Align Pants, super supportive Ta-Ta-Tamer bra, and legendary Define Jacket, each offered in a variety of sizes and colors. Better yet, there are also a handful of covetable styles within the markdowns that you couldn’t even find in Lululemon’s massive virtual warehouse sale earlier this year

So step away from the promo codes and grab a spiked seltzer, because Lululemon’s sale section is officially ready to shop. Below, a sneak peek at just some of the awesome deals you can snag right now.

Best Deals on Leggings and Pants

Lululemon

Align Crop 21”, $69, was $88, lululemon.com

Power Within Super High-Rise Pant 28", $79, was $118, lululemon.com

Align Pant II 25", from $79, was $118, lululemon.com

Get Centred Onesie, $89, was $128, lululemon.com

Align Pant 28", $79, was $98, lululemon.com

Ready to Fleece Jogger 28", $79, was $108, Ready to Fleece Jogger 28"

Best Deals on Sports Bras and Tops

Lululemon

Ta Ta Tamer III, $29, was $58, lululemon.com

Final Mile Crop Tank Top, $49, was $68, lululemon.com

Up For It Bra Medium Support, A–C Cup, $29, was $78, lululemon.com

See the Horizon Tank, $29, was $48, lululemon.com

Sheer Will Tank Pulse, $39, was $58, lululemon.com

Free To Be Elevated Bra Light Support, DD/E Cup, $39, was $52, lululemon.com

Get Centred Crop Tank, $34, was $48, lululemon.com

Take Power Bra Medium Support, A–E Cup, $49, was $88, lululemon.com

Best Deals on Jackets & Hoodies

Lululemon

Define Jacket, $89, was $118, lululemon.com

Always Effortless Jacket, $89, was $128, lululemon.com

Ready to Roll Crew, from $59, was $118, lululemon.com

All Yours Hoodie Terry, from $59, was $108, lululemon.com

Run On Jacket, $139, was $198, lululemon.com

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com