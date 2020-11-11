Up to this point, you may have associated Australian clothing brand Meshki with some of Hollywood's most glam looks. Meshki was behind one of Ariana Grande's iconic "7 Rings" outfits, that somehow-only-$111 blinged-out dress that Jennifer Lopez wore for a The Late Late Show appearance, and one of Chrissy Teigen's many luxurious robes.
While the brand also offers loungewear, it's not meant for workouts, so Meshki probably hasn't been your first choice for gym sessions — but that's about to change. After a week of teasing its latest launch, Meshki dropped its first activewear line.
The Meskhi Athleisure collection is exactly what you'd expect from a brand that started as a mood board on Instagram and grew into a full-fledged boutique by capturing an influencer-favored aesthetic. The new launch includes leggings, sports bras, tops, bike shorts, jackets, bodysuits, and accessories, all priced under $100. (Related: Gymshark Has Officially Gone from Instagram-Favorite to Celeb-Favorite Brand)
Everything comes in multiple neutral shades including black, charcoal, chocolate, tan, and white, so you can mix and match to make a set. Most pieces in the collection feature curve-highlighting details like corset-inspired paneling and booty-scrunch ruching. The outfits are meant to suit workouts but also transition to going out or work. (Although it must be said, your workplace would need to have a liberal dress code, especially when it comes to these mesh leggings.)
The clothes are designed for people who like supportive, shaping fabrics that are still extra stretchy and comfy. Meskhi promises that all the bottoms in the collection are squat-proof instead of see-through — always something to take note of if you don't like going commando. (Related: Celebrities Are Obsessed with These Yoga Leggings — Here's Where to Get Them)
It's easy to picture Jasmine Tookes, Hailey Bieber, or any of Meshki's other celebrity fans working out in the brand's first activewear line. If you want to get your hands on it first, you can browse the new collection at meshki.us.