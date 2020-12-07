Mindy Kaling Is Channeling "RBG Energy" In This Iconic Gym Outfit

Ruth Bader Ginsburg inspired women of all ages not just in the courtroom, but also in the gym. So it's no surprise that Mindy Kaling recently found herself channeling "RBG energy" on the 'Gram, sporting the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice's famous "Super Diva!" sweatshirt (Buy It, $36, amazon.com).
In a new Instagram selfie, Kaling paid homage to the "Notorious RBG" by pairing the iconic "Super Diva!" sweatshirt with Ginsburg-inspired specs and posing with a dumbbell in each hand. If you swipe, you'll see a nearly-identical photo of Ginsburg mid-workout. (Related: 10 Strong, Powerful Women to Inspire Your Inner Badass)
In case you're not familiar with RBG's "Super Diva!" sweatshirt, she often wore it during workouts with her longtime trainer, Bryant Johnson. He told The Washington Post that it was a nod to her passion for opera, a genre she also enjoyed breaking a sweat to during their sessions together.
In fact, the sweater was originally a gift from the Washington National Opera after RBG's 2016 cameo in an opera called The Daughter of the Regiment, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "[RBG's] dream was to be a real opera diva, and she doesn't have the musical talent to do that," Julie Cohen, one of the filmmakers behind the RBG documentary, told THR. "So, you know, she gets to be a diva in her own way [with the sweatshirt]." (Related: Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Trainer Honored Her Memory By Doing Push-Ups Next to Her Casket)
Now, you can channel your own RBG energy with a "Super Diva!" sweatshirt from Etsy or Amazon. Etsy shop Pinkbox Studio has a (Buy It, $25, etsy.com) that comes in either gray or blue with white lettering. Thousands of five-star reviewers on the site have raved about the design, fit, and quality of the RBG-inspired fleece-knit pullover. Over on Amazon, you can score a similar "Super Diva!" sweatshirt with a few additional color and sizing options.
So take a cue from Kaling and grab a "Super Diva!" sweatshirt of your own — and, while you're at it, give this RBG workout a try.