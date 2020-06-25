Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed with This Cooling Tank Top for Summer

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This summer is all about finding new and exciting outdoor activities. Whether you’re someone who enjoys miles-long bike rides or prefers casual strolls through the neighborhood, you’re going to want to wear something that will keep the heat out.

Enter: the Mippo Mesh Yoga Tank Top (Buy It, $17, amazon.com), an athleisure shirt made of modal and spandex, and complemented by soft mesh at the back. Thanks to its split-back detail, you can either tie the two ends together to more comfortably move around or let the pieces of fabric hang long. And for less than $20, it’ll leave you feeling light and breezy on the hottest summer days.

Over 2,000 Amazon customers have given the Mippo mesh tank a 5-star rating, helping it to earn its place as Amazon’s best-selling yoga shirt for women. Many shoppers have raved about the true-to-size fit, back ventilation, and full coverage. Not to mention, it comes in 16 different colors—so you're bound to find a shade (or multiple) that'll fit seamlessly into your rotation—and ranges in size from XS to XL. (Related: Amazon Shoppers Just Discovered the Cutest Workout Tanks—and They're Less Than $10 Each)

Image zoom Amazon

The mesh detailing on the back is definitely a customer-loved feature. You can move around without worrying about your shirt riding up, all while feeling a cool breeze through the perforated fabric on the back. “I love this shirt! I have two,” a reviewer said. “It’s so comfy and cool. It covers all the right places and lets in good airflow.”

One of the best parts of more stylish athletic tops like this mesh one is that you can wear them beyond the gym. The Mippo top easily transitions from working out to running errands or just hanging with friends. As another wrote, “Love this shirt! Great for working out or wearing around the house. Breathable and looks awesome.”

Many customers also shared that it rivals the fit and quality of pricier athleisure brands. “These shirts look, feel, wear, and wash like an expensive brand for much less. Buttery soft material is comfortable during workouts and cardio or just around the house,” a reviewer said.