Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Whether you’re moving into third position on a stationary bike or dropping into Warrior II in a yoga class, there’s nothing worse than a wedgie. In fact, a pair of uncomfortable underwear has the power to completely ruin your workout.

Thankfully, plenty of brands are well aware and are actively creating solutions to ensure your underwear is the least of your concerns during a workout. (Related: The Best High-Waisted Leggings You Can Actually Work Out In)

While, yes, it's totally okay to go commando under your leggings, a pair of super comfortable underwear will give the same “barely there” effect. Plus, many of these stretchy pairs are also sweat-wicking, quick-drying, and even feature built-in odor-eliminating technology.

To help you pick the most comfortable underwear for your next workout, we scoured customer reviews to find the pairs people couldn’t stop raving out. You can thank us later! (More worried about panty lines? Check out the best seamless workout underwear).

Here, the most comfortable underwear for women no matter your style preference or budget.

Best Overall: Under Armour Women’s Pure Stretch Thong

Image zoom Credit: Gap

The number-one best-selling sports underwear on Amazon, this thong is made with a nylon and elastane fabric blend that’s so stretchy, your body can move in any direction without unwanted constriction. If your regular sweat sesh ends in damp underwear (hey, it’s normal), you'll also appreciate that the blend is sweat-wicking for a quick dry. Plus, the ultra-tight compression fit and laser-cut edges mean this pair won’t give you panty lines—even under your sheerest leggings. There’s even anti-odor technology, so you’ll stay fresh as the underwear prevents the growth of odor-causing microbes.

One five-star reviewer who had “never worked out in a thong before” was skeptical about the comfort, but said she ultimately completely forgot she was even wearing them—they’re that comfy!

Best Cotton: Amazon Essentials Cotton Stretch Bikini Underwear

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

FYI: You don’t want to wear cotton underwear for high-intensity workouts where you sweat a lot, but a lightweight cotton pair is still a great option for low-key activities like walks or yoga. The bikini-style cut on this pair gives medium coverage and ditches the tag to maximize comfort. Available in sizes XS-XL, these underwear are primarily made from super breathable cotton with just a hint of stretch from elastane. The budget-friendly buy is available in either a pack of six or 10, and comes in many different color combinations.

One happy owner said she replaced almost all of her underwear with these cotton underwear. She raved: “They are COMFORTABLE, come in CUTE colors and patterns, and most importantly they STAY PUT! I've worn them to work out and they are darn good for that, too. They wash and dry great, I haven't had any problems whatsoever.”

Best Briefs: Sweaty Betty No Show Briefs

Image zoom Credit: Sweaty Betty

The seamless design on these briefs won’t just prevent panty lines, but it’ll also prevent any friction between your skin and the sweat-wicking fabric. The low-rise cut also ensures your underwear won’t pop out of the top of your favorite leggings, even when you’re deadlifting or squatting deep. Plus, they come in a pretty rust hue that you’ll want to wear on the reg.

One reviewer can attest it's all true: She wrote that they're “perfect under my leggings, completely invisible, and so comfortable.” Not only did she recommend them to others, but said she plans to buy a lot more!

Best Hipster: Under Armour Women’s Power Underwear

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

You can count on these underwear to hug your body like a second skin during your workout—without uncomfortable squeezing. The laser-cut design ditches hems, so you won’t have to deal with any irritation, chafing, or unwanted underwear lines. Other comfort guarantors? Full booty coverage to prevent your underwear from riding up, a super soft cotton gusset, and tagless construction. There’s even anti-odor technology to prevent the growth of microbes.

All things considered, it’s no surprise one reviewer claimed these panties were actually “magical.” She wrote that “everyone needs a pair” and confirmed they’re super thin, comfortable, and panty-line proof.

Best Thong: Spanx Under Statements Thong

Image zoom Credit: Spanx

You shouldn’t underestimate the breathability of this high-cut thong. It’s made with a super lightweight fabric that’s perforated for maximum airflow. The laser cut edges also mean you won’t deal with uncomfortable digging or panty lines. What’s more, you can rest assured that these Spanx undies are not shapewear. In fact, this comfy pair is packed with moisture-wicking technology to take you through your latest sweat sesh. No wonder a five-star review on Amazon compared these panties to going commando! (P.S. Spanx also has some amazing activewear that celebrities are obsessed with.)

Best for Sensitive Skin: Boody Body Women's Boyleg Briefs

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

There are plenty of benefits to bamboo fabric: It’s super lightweight, sweat-wicking, and anti-static. But if you have sensitive skin, the real sell is how soft the ultra-breathable fabric feels on your skin—like in this pair of short-style briefs that are made with 80 percent bamboo fabric. Not only will you feel like you're wearing, well, practically nothing, but the fabric is also thermo-regulating, so they’ll keep you cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter. Just be sure to check the size guide before you order—some reviews say these underwear tend to run small!

One five-star reviewer on Amazon raved about their comfort and confirmed they “don’t irritate” her skin and kept her body at a “comfortable temperature.”

Best Antibacterial: ExOfficio Women’s Give-N-Go Sport Hipkini

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

You’ll still feel fresh after an intense cardio class in a pair of these anti-bacterial panties. The breathable mesh material is packed with silver ions that kill odor-causing microbes, while the fabric itself is also quick-drying. The low-rise, active fit gives you critical support without digging in, and they can even be washed in the sink and dry within two to four hours, making them a great choice for active travel.

A happy owner called these a great pick for her “athletic sisters with a booty” and confirmed, “the quality is excellent, the fit is perfect, the comfort is unparalleled, and the breathability is astoundingly fresh.”

Best Bikini: Lululemon Mula Bandhawear Bikini

Image zoom Credit: Gap

The special MicroModal fabric blend that’s used in this Lululemon pair is so soft, lightweight, and breathable, you’ll almost forget you’re wearing underwear. Designed specifically for training in the gym, the bikini-style underwear also have a no-dig waistband, lie flat against your skin, and have added lycra material to help with shape retention. Available in ten cheeky colors to match your style, they were also called the “softest underwear, period” by a customer.

Best Budget: Kalon Women's Nylon Spandex Thong Pack

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Solid workout apparel doesn’t have to be overpriced—and these $3 thongs prove that, with over 1,000 five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers. Sold in a pack of 6, the thongs are made from a stretchy nylon and spandex blend that moves with your body, while a ribbed waistband keeps them comfortably in place. The stitched edges also ensure you won’t have to worry about your new favorite pair of underwear fraying or stretching out.

One happy owner said she discovered these “perfect workout undies” after trying plenty of pricey options from brand names—and that these are her favorite by far.

Best Cheeky: Knix Essential Cheeky Underwear

Image zoom Credit: Knix