This Barre Instructor Says These Celeb-Loved Leggings Are the Best She's Ever Worn
Going into my second year of being a barre instructor, I realize that I've tried ~a lot~ of leggings. Since I teach anywhere from three to six classes a week, every session is a new opportunity to put a pair of activewear leggings to the test, making sure they check all the boxes: they stay put, wick sweat, and are stylish, yet, most importantly, comfortable. While not many pairs have been worthy enough to make repeat appearances in my classes, these Noli Yoga leggings (Buy It, $52 with code USA40, was $88, noliyoga.com) have become my go-tos.
My workout wardrobe used to be made up of the usual suspects, such as Lululemon and Alo Yoga, but when my barre studio started stocking Noli Yoga items, I became hooked. The first pair I tried was the Cloud Tie Dye Legging (Buy It, $52 with code USA40, was $88, noliyoga.com). Unlike other tights I owned, these were buttery-soft and not overly compressive, which made moving in class comfortable and effortless. They easily slide on without having to tug and pull, the fabric is smooth like second-skin, the high waistband is very supportive, and they lift and flatter your booty. FTR, my bum has never looked so good! (Related: The Best Workout Leggings for Women, According to Fitness Pros and Reviewers)
Buy It: Cloud Tie Dye Legging, $52 with code USA40, was $88, noliyoga.com
Not to mention, these durable leggings have withstood too many workouts to count — they haven't pilled or faded over time — and are incredibly easy to care for, thanks to the machine-washable fabric. The material is also moisture-wicking to keep you cool and comfortable, whether you're rocking them to barre, Pilates, or wearing them for errands or dog walks. But one of my favorite features is that they are designed without a front seam, which eliminates embarrassing camel toe while I'm standing in front of a class teaching.
And I'm not the only person who loves Noli Yoga's butt-sculpting powers. Celebrities, such as Lucy Hale, Sofia Richie, and Jasmine Tookes also count themselves as fans of the brand. But you don't have to be an A-lister or break the bank to snag these leggings. Right now, they're marked down to $52, making them half the price of picks from other beloved yoga and barre brands. Even more good news? Noli Yoga is offering 40 percent off its entire site in a Fourth of July sale when you use the code USA40 at checkout. Score amazing deals on sports bras, ribbed tanks, biker shorts, and other loungewear items, too. (Check out more cute yoga pants you'll want to wear out of the studio.)
Buy It: MVP Legging in Sky, $52 with code USA40, was $88, noliyoga.com
Buy It: Space Dye Legging, $52 with code USA40, was $88, noliyoga.com
The Noli Yoga Fourth of July sale ends on July 5, so make sure that you add these silky smooth leggings (and the matching sports bra) to your shopping cart ASAP — and don't forget to use the code USA40 at checkout to take advantage of the too-good-to-be-true prices.
Psst, if you don't have time to comb through all the Fourth of July sale deals on Noli Yoga's site, check out some of my favorite items below for refreshing your activewear lineup:
- Liquid Legging, $48 (was $80)
- Summer Tie Dye Short, $34 (was $58)
- Rib Tank in Rose, $22 (was $38)
- Core Bra in Black, $33 (was $55)