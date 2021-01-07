Nordstrom has long been a destination for all things fashion and beauty, but lately, the department store has kicked its activewear offerings up a notch. Not only did it just stock its inventor with some best-sellers from Outdoor Voices, but it launched an entire microsite dedicated to health and wellness gear. (Just try to contain your excitement!).
The new hub is split up into easy-to-navigate sections so you can seamlessly shop items by your favorite activity — whether that's running, weight training, yoga, or hiking — or by categories including women's shoes or athletic equipment. Either way, you'll be treated to an array of products from beloved brands, all curated in one convenient online marketplace.
You'll find sneakers from Nike, matching activewear sets from Outdoor Voices, leggings from Alo Yoga, sports bras from Sweaty Betty, and ankle weights from Bala — just to name a handful of offerings. You'll also be able to shop customer-loved brands, including Zella, Beyond Yoga, Adidas, Patagonia, and Girlfriend Collective available with the press of a button. Plus, Nordstrom plans to launch more than 75 new fitness and wellness brands this year, so keep an eye out for even more labels soon.
In case you need some inspiration to get back into your workout routine after the holidays, or if you're going after a new goal in 2021, Nordstrom has some of the most stylish and comfortable athletic clothes and accessories. They'll motivate you to get moving, whether you're perfecting your trail runs or still adjusting to the at-home workout life. And don't worry, there are plenty of pieces to wear for a comfy post-workout recovery or a relaxing day off, too. (Related: Amazon Shoppers Discovered a Budget-Friendly Dupe for Spanx's Faux Leather Leggings)
Check out the curated section on Nordstrom today, and keep scrolling to shop a few fun finds from the newly launched microsite right now.
Buy It: Girlfriend Collective Paloma Sports Bra, $38, nordstrom.com
Buy It: On Cloud X Training Shoe, $140, nordstrom.com
Buy It: Nike One Mid-Rise Bike Short, $40, nordstrom.com
Buy It: Bala Silicone & Recycled Steel Power Ring, $85, nordstrom.com
Buy It: Alo Cover Tank, $54, nordstrom.com
Buy It: Zella Cara Pocket Joggers, $59, nordstrom.com
Buy It: Hypervice Hypervolt Go Percussion Massage Device, $199, nordstrom.com
Buy It: Beyond Yoga Midi High-Waist Leggings, $97, nordstrom.com