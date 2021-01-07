In case you need some inspiration to get back into your workout routine after the holidays, or if you're going after a new goal in 2021, Nordstrom has some of the most stylish and comfortable athletic clothes and accessories. They'll motivate you to get moving, whether you're perfecting your trail runs or still adjusting to the at-home workout life. And don't worry, there are plenty of pieces to wear for a comfy post-workout recovery or a relaxing day off, too. (Related: Amazon Shoppers Discovered a Budget-Friendly Dupe for Spanx's Faux Leather Leggings)