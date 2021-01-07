Nordstrom Launched an Activewear Hub to Easily Shop Your Favorite Brands

Shop Girlfriend Collective, Outdoor Voices, Sweaty Betty, and more.
By Christie Calucchia
January 07, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Nordstrom has long been a destination for all things fashion and beauty, but lately, the department store has kicked its activewear offerings up a notch. Not only did it just stock its inventor with some best-sellers from Outdoor Voices, but it launched an entire microsite dedicated to health and wellness gear. (Just try to contain your excitement!).

The new hub is split up into easy-to-navigate sections so you can seamlessly shop items by your favorite activity — whether that's running, weight training, yoga, or hiking — or by categories including women's shoes or athletic equipment. Either way, you'll be treated to an array of products from beloved brands, all curated in one convenient online marketplace.

You'll find sneakers from Nike, matching activewear sets from Outdoor Voices, leggings from Alo Yoga, sports bras from Sweaty Betty, and ankle weights from Bala — just to name a handful of offerings. You'll also be able to shop customer-loved brands, including Zella, Beyond Yoga, Adidas, Patagonia, and Girlfriend Collective available with the press of a button. Plus, Nordstrom plans to launch more than 75 new fitness and wellness brands this year, so keep an eye out for even more labels soon. 

In case you need some inspiration to get back into your workout routine after the holidays, or if you're going after a new goal in 2021, Nordstrom has some of the most stylish and comfortable athletic clothes and accessories. They'll motivate you to get moving, whether you're perfecting your trail runs or still adjusting to the at-home workout life. And don't worry, there are plenty of pieces to wear for a comfy post-workout recovery or a relaxing day off, too. (Related: Amazon Shoppers Discovered a Budget-Friendly Dupe for Spanx's Faux Leather Leggings)

Check out the curated section on Nordstrom today, and keep scrolling to shop a few fun finds from the newly launched microsite right now.

Girlfriend Collective Paloma Sports Bra

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It: Girlfriend Collective Paloma Sports Bra, $38, nordstrom.com

On Cloud X Training Shoe

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It: On Cloud X Training Shoe, $140, nordstrom.com

Nike One Mid-Rise Bike Short

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It: Nike One Mid-Rise Bike Short, $40, nordstrom.com

Bala Silicone & Recycled Steel Power Ring

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It: Bala Silicone & Recycled Steel Power Ring, $85, nordstrom.com

Alo Yoga Cover Tank

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It: Alo Cover Tank, $54, nordstrom.com

Zella Cara Pocket Jacket

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It: Zella Cara Pocket Joggers, $59, nordstrom.com

Hypervice Hypervolt Go Percussion Massage Device

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It: Hypervice Hypervolt Go Percussion Massage Device, $199, nordstrom.com

Beyond Yoga Midi High-Waist Leggings

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It: Beyond Yoga Midi High-Waist Leggings, $97, nordstrom.com

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com