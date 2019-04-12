The 8 Cutest Athleisure Finds On Major Sale at Nordstrom Right Now
Nordstrom's Spring Sale
Nordstrom’s much-anticipated spring sale is finally here, so you can stock up on all your favorite leggings, sneakers, and other cute athleisure finds at heavily discounted prices. Right now, you can score up to 40 percent off top activewear brands like Sweaty Betty, Alo Yoga, Adidas, and more.
The sale includes all types of activewear, from trendy joggers and bright cropped tanks to super comfortable leggings and sweat-wicking sports bras. You’ll even find lounge-ready picks like this color-blocked cropped sweatshirt from Nike. And if you’re constantly looking for excuses to add to your sneaker collection, now’s the time to do so, because you’ll also be able to save big on shoes from Puma, Adidas, Naturalizer, and Nike—Adidas’ super popular Swift running shoe, for example, is just $60.
If you live in your activewear, you’re probably aware that keeping up with all the newest athleisure styles can get pricey, so you won’t want to pass up the chance to snap up some of your favorite brands majorly discounted; in other words, you can rock your workouts in the cutest apparel this season without spending a ton of money.
Keep reading to see eight standout picks—including sports bras, joggers, leggings, and sneakers—from Nordstrom’s Spring Sale, or head to Nordstrom’s site to browse the full collection of sale items.
Zella Live-In High Waist Leggings
Called a dupe for Lululemon gear, Nordstrom’s activewear brand, Zella, isn't much of a secret anymore. And Zella’s Live-In Legging is so popular that you’ll rarely find the plain black colorway on sale—but it is right now. With four-way stretch fabric, seamless construction, and a hidden waistband pocket for added convenience, these leggings will keep you cool and comfortable during workouts, at home, and everywhere in between.
Good American Ombré Contour Sports Bra
Between dreamy ombré coloring and bold white piping, this longline sports bra from Good American is bound to earn you tons of compliments. Available in sizes 0-22, its compression fit and racerback construction provide enough support for medium-impact activities like strength training or the elliptical, so you can perform your best (and look your best) during even the toughest workouts.
Alo Yoga 7/8 Guard Leggings
You can never have too many leggings, so grab this stylish pair from celeb-adored activewear line Alo Yoga while it’s 40-percent off. Made with the brand’s signature airbrush fabric (a high-performance blend of nylon and spandex), it’s the perfect pair to wear to the studio and beyond thanks to a comfy high-waisted fit and trendy details like contrasting piping.
Adidas UltraBoost 20 Running Shoe
If recent gym closures have led you to pick up running, it’s probably time to invest in a new pair of supportive sneakers. Go with this super popular Adidas style: The shoes have soft cushioning to keep you pain-free mile after mile and a lightweight knit construction that hugs your feet.
Nike Dry Swoosh Sports Bra
Nike is known for making some of the best sports bras out there, and this bright racerback option is no different. It uses the brand’s signature Dri-Fit technology to keep you cool and dry during hot, sweaty workouts and has slight compression to keep you feeling supported during medium-impact exercise.
Alo Yoga City Girl Quarter Zip Pullover
If you need a lightweight pullover for that in-between weather, grab this trendy oversized quarter-zip from Alo Yoga while it’s still on sale. It features a drawstring waistband, kangaroo front pocket, zip-up closure, and dropped shoulder cut for a super breathable (and cute) option that’s perfect for throwing over your sweaty workout clothes after the gym.
Sweaty Betty Zero Gravity 7/8 Running Leggings
If your workout wardrobe feels monotonous, consider adding a pair of Jennifer Aniston-approved Sweaty Betty leggings. They come in a handful of fun, trendy prints like leopard and camo. Plus, they’re simply phenomenal leggings, featuring a super lightweight feel that stays dry through even the sweatiest HIIT workouts.
Zella Plush Crop Hoodie
This cozy, plush hoodie is proof that the best activewear is also comfortable enough for lounging on the couch. Perfect for throwing on post-yoga or simply for sleeping in, the fleece hoodie will probably be the softest thing you purchase this spring—and it’s 40 percent off.