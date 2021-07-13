These $15 Workout Shorts Are Amazon's Latest Gymshark Dupe
I used to despise bike shorts, and even the most stylish and comfortable options couldn't convince me otherwise. Although my opinion has started to change — more on that another time — I understand the aversion to wearing glorified Bermuda shorts. Unfortunately, most workout shorts for women fall into this controversial category, especially if you're looking for a seamless, spandex style. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found the ultimate exception in Normov's Seamless Gym Shorts (Buy It, from $14, amazon.com).
The lightweight compression shorts not only come in the standard 8-inch bike length for extra coverage, but also a shorter, breezier 3-inch option. The shortened length hits mid-thigh — a hemline that reviewers say is extra flattering — and features a seamless hem that doesn't uncomfortably dig into the leg. Beyond a cropped length, the sleek shorts have all the necessary features of a reliable pair of exercise bottoms. (ICYMI, these $20 shorts even impressed Lululemon snobs.)
They're made with a quick-drying blend of nylon and spandex, which gives the shorts their second-skin fit, four-way stretch, and luxuriously soft feel. The high-waisted style also has an elongated compression waistband that stays securely in place through every squat and sit-up. And here's a pro tip: Shoppers who preferred a less high-waisted fit say the fabric can easily be folded over to sit lower on the waist.
Equally important, the style isn't so short that it exposes your butt cheeks. In fact, your bum will be the last thing you have to worry about. The shorts use a variety of booty-complementing design elements including contoured mesh paneling and scrunching at the butt to enhance your natural shape. (Don't knock it! There's a reason even Lizzo has hopped onto the trend.)
As if you needed yet another reason to try the $15 workout shorts, shoppers also say the style is the perfect dupe for Gymshark's high-waisted flex line — sans the logo-embellished waistband. That means you can channel your inner Jennifer Garner and Vanessa Hudgens by wearing the comfy picks. Not to mention, they've earned more than 600 five-star ratings from Amazon customers, praising the compression, length, colorways, and quality of these shorts that are "great for working out." (BTW Amazon has so many cute Gymshark dupes.)
"These shorts are by far the best I've found on Amazon," wrote a reviewer. "They're very flattering in that area, if ya know what I mean, and they are so comfortable. They also don't bunch up on the thigh like some shorts do. I'm gonna buy them in every color."
Another said: "I purchased these shorts in three different colors, and I am very pleased. They are true to size and extremely comfortable to wear. Perfect for yoga, running, or just lounging around. And you can't beat it for the price. Some activewear is outrageously expensive, and these are such good quality for a very decent price."
Ready to join the hundreds of shoppers already impressed? Add a pair (or three!) to your virtual shopping cart and get ready for some ridiculously good gym selfies.