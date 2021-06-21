This Is the Best Dupe for Aerie's Viral Crossover Legging - and It's $22 for Prime Day
You can never have too many pairs of leggings, especially when you find a new option that's incredibly comfortable and looks good. And it doesn't hurt when tights come at a great price, either - and Ododos' V-waist leggings (Buy It, from $21, was $44, amazon.com) check all three boxes. For Amazon Prime Day, the leggings are on sale for 50 percent off their normal price, and they have plenty of rave reviews backing them.
Over 600 Amazon shoppers have given the Ododos leggings a five-star rating, claiming that they're "super flattering and soft," and that they feel like second skin. That said, the real hook is that several reviewers draw comparisons to Aerie's viral Offline Real Me High-Waisted Crossover Leggings (Buy It, $45, ae.com). Over the past year, users on TikTok have quickly become obsessed with the flattering fit of Aerie's leggings, leading them to sell out from time to time. But, thanks to their current discount, the Ododos leggings cost about half the price of Aerie's. (Related: The 10 Best Lululemon Dupes You Can Score On Amazon)
What's more, they're not too thin, either-thanks to the smoothing, supportive fabric. You can hit a squat or downward dog with zero fear of them being see-through. "Since I have varicose veins with bumps, these have enough thickness and spandex to really, truly smooth out any of the irregularities," wrote one reviewer. "A real credit to this fabric is the fact that the white also camouflages, which is really hard to say for so many white pants."
Customers especially love the crossover V-waist of the leggings. "I love the waistband; it gives you that snatched waist effect and definitely holds you in," said another. "It's hard to find high-waisted leggings that actually stay up without rolling down! Not only are they the high-waisted style I prefer, I was excited to find workout leggings in my favorite color."
Some even prefer Ododos' leggings to the more expensive Aerie ones. "These leggings are AMAZING! When I bought them I had no idea how flattering [they] would be," raved a shopper. "They aren't thin like the Aerie crossover leggings, they're a tad thicker. They hug your body perfectly and are cinched around the top to hug your love handles. When I put them on, my boyfriend immediately told me my legs looked slimmer."
Ododos's Cross Waist Leggings come in 45 color and length variations, so there's something for everyone, but if you want to get them at a serious discount, it's wise to act fast. They might just become your new favorite leggings at a price that's a major steal.