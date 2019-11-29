Nearly Everything at Outdoor Voices Is 25 Percent Off—Including Jennifer Aniston’s Go-to Sports Bra

Image zoom Outdoor Voices

The Black Friday moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived: Now through Monday, December 2, Outdoor Voices is offering 25 percent off its entire selection of Insta-worthy activewear with code “THANKS25.”

Though the discount excludes previously discounted items and third-party merchandise, all other full-priced OV items are here for the taking. That includes the TechSweat Crop Top sports bra, which Jennifer Aniston said she’s currently “loving” in a recent interview with InStyle. The bold, multi-colored 7/8 Springs Leggings that made the brand famous are also up for grabs. We recommend them in Graphite/Ash/Dove, as seen on Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner.

Other celeb-approved styles—like the Warmup Shorts worn by Hailey Bieber and the TechSweat 7/8 Two-Tone Leggings worn by Alessandra Ambrosio—are also available in different colorways as part of the mega-sale. (Related: Your Ultimate Guide to Black Friday 2019 and the Best Deals Worth Shopping Today)

With this many markdowns from one great brand, it can be tough to narrow down the field— which is why we’ve done it for you. Whether you’re in the market for a new pair of color-blocked leggings, a cozy fleece zip-up, or a sweat-wicking sports bra a la Jennifer Aniston, OV has something for everyone.

Keep scrolling for our list of the best activewear deals to shop from Outdoor Voices’ Black Friday sale, from the trendy Exercise Dress to the aforementioned celeb-approved picks. Stay calm, but move fast—most of these products are bound to sell out.

Best Black Friday Deals From Outdoor Voices

TechSweat Crop Top $34, $45

7/8 Springs Leggings $64, $85

Warmup Shorts $34, $45

TechSweat 7/8 Two-Tone Leggings $71, $95

The Exercise Dress $75, $100

MegaFleece Half-Zip Hoodie $101, $135

CloudKnit Sweatpants $64, $85

Sweatee Tank Top $26, $35

Doing Things Bra $49, $65