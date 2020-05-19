This Celeb-Loved Workout Brand Just Released a Cute New Sports Bra With a Hidden Feature

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Like with other Outdoor Voices releases, comfort comes first with this new bra. It is created with the brand’s signature TechSweat fabric that’s made to be extra stretchy and move with your body rather than constrict it. The bra provides medium support and boasts a mesh, sweat-wicking racerback to keep you comfy and cool and a strong band to keep your chest feeling supported no matter how intense your workout gets. (Related: This High-Impact Sports Bra Makes My Runs Pain-Free—and It's Perfect for Larger Busts)

Psst, the Outdoor Voices just launched the Apex Bra also has a few unique features that are new to Outdoor Voices athletic tops. First off, it has a reflective strip on the back, so if you’re running at night, you’ll remain visible to oncoming cars, cyclists, and fellow runners. Secondly, it’s got a hidden pocket for keys and credit cards right where it sits against the nape of your neck, so you don’t have to worry about finding a safe place to keep your valuables while you’re working out.

Image zoom Outside Voices

The sports bra comes in sizes XS to XL and is available in three colorways so far—black, red, and blue—which match with existing TechSweat legging colors, so you can create your own workout set by ordering both items at once. The TechSweat leggings are especially loved by celebrities (ding ding ding, Camila Mendes owns a pair in red), so you’ll also be emulating your favorite star’s style with a pair. (Related: I Love the Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress So Much It's Replaced My Workout Leggings)