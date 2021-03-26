The Outdoor Voices Dress That Garnered Over 1,000 Early Access Sign-Ups Is Live — and Selling Out

If you, too, have reached your breaking point with leggings or are on the hunt for something a little bit breezier for spring and summer months, perhaps try working out in a dress? No, seriously. Outdoor Voices just launched its second comfy, non-restrictive workout dress, the Athena Dress (Buy It, $88, outdoorvoices.com), which garnered over 1,000 early access sign-ups in three hours. And to no surprise, it's already selling out.
Creating stylish, sweat-friendly workout dresses isn't new for Outdoor Voices. Its top-rated Exercise Dress (Buy It, $100, outdoorvoices.com) has a near-perfect, five-star rating even with almost 2,800 reviews, and customers call it "truly the best dress they've ever ordered." Given the success of the Exercise Dress, the brand set out to create the lightweight Athena Dress, which is unlined (the Exercise Dress comes with a built-in bodysuit) and inspired by the customer-loved Athena Crop Top (Buy It, $48, outdoorvoices.com).
An unlined dress is more versatile than you think because it allows you to style the dress to fit your workout needs. Wear it with a high-impact sports bra and shorts for tennis or a low-impact sports bra for walking the dog. Or wear it with a regular strapless bra for day dates and coffee meetings. The textured compression fabric ensures you stay cool and dry no matter what you do. (Related: Outdoor Voices Just Made Workout Dresses Cool)
Despite just launching, the dress has already racked up a handful of positive reviews, with one shopper giving it a "10/10." Another wrote, "I am in love with this dress! The A-line shape is incredibly flattering and the fact that it is unlined makes it so versatile. I could just as easily wear this with a jean jacket to brunch or playing tennis with my favorite shorts underneath. Highly recommend!"
A third said, "This fits PERFECTLY! It's so cute and I wear shorts underneath when I know I'll be moving around. It's also the perfect length so I feel extra comfortable!"
If you're ready to ditch leggings for the warmer months ahead, shop the Athena Dress in four spring-ready hues below — but hurry, the black one is already selling out.