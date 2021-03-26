The Outdoor Voices Dress That Garnered Over 1,000 Early Access Sign-Ups Is Live — and Selling Out

If you, too, have reached your breaking point with leggings or are on the hunt for something a little bit breezier for spring and summer months, perhaps try working out in a dress? No, seriously. Outdoor Voices just launched its second comfy, non-restrictive workout dress, the Athena Dress (Buy It, $88, outdoorvoices.com), which garnered over 1,000 early access sign-ups in three hours. And to no surprise, it's already selling out.