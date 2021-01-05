It's only Day 5 of the new year, but it's safe to say that the magical beings responsible for all things good and bad in life are trying to make up for the dumpster fire that was 2020.
The evidence: On January 4, Outdoor Voices kicked off its first-ever retail partnership with Nordstrom, so you can now stock up on 40 (!) of its activewear pieces online at Nordstrom.com and in-person at select Nordstrom stores across the country. Praise be.
And yes, one of those styles is the cult-favorite Exercise Dress (Buy It, $100, nordstrom.com). Crafted from an ultra-lightweight blend of nylon and spandex and engineered to dry fast, the sporty dress looks and performs like it was made for the tennis court. But thanks to its barely-there feel and breathable fabric, you'll want to wear it anytime and anywhere. Top it off with a jean jacket and wear it to the farmers' market or on a casual date, or pair it with some sneaks and go hit the trails. However sweaty or chill your agenda looks, The Exercise Dress can handle it. (Related: I Love the Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress So Much It's Replaced My Workout Leggings)
Buy It: Outdoor Voices' The Exercise Dress, $100, nordstrom.com
If you're always weight lifting in ice-cold gyms or simply prefer a bit more coverage, add a pair of Outdoor Voices leggings to your Nordstrom shopping cart. The retailer now carries the Flex 7/8 Legging (Buy It, $82, nordstrom.com), which features a soft, flexible mid-rise waistband that won't constrict you like a cobra, and it even has a small pocket to stash your keys and credit card, making it perfect for everyday wear. For HIIT workouts or bustling days running errands, slip into the Core 7/8 Legging (Buy It, $88, nordstrom.com), which boasts a high-rise waistband that won't shimmy down your body during any intense plyometric moves. And when you're banking on your pants staying put all day long, the Springs 7/8 Leggings (Buy It, $78, nordstrom.com) will be your BFF, as its compressive fabric and high-rise waistband make the leggings fit like a glove.
Buy It: Outdoor Voices' Flex 7/8 Legging, $82, nordstrom.com
Up top, complete the 'fit with Outdoor Voices' fan-favorite Doing Things Bra (Buy It, $58, nordstrom.com). Its mesh racerback style enhances airflow, while a supportive band keeps your girls in place whether you're logging miles on the trail or making trips to Target. Or try on the Athena Crop Top (Buy It, $45, nordstrom.com), which uses a lightly compressive material to hold down the fort and a high-scoop neckline to increase coverage. TL;DR: It's a crop top your mom wouldn't mind you wearing out in public. (Related: Camila Mendes and I Both Love This Matching Outdoor Voices Set)
Buy It: Outdoor Voices' Doing Things Bra, $58, nordstrom.com
As if releasing these must-have styles at Nordstrom wasn’t enough to celebrate, Outdoor Voices has also partnered with the retailer to further promote its mission to “get the world moving.” From January 19 to January 21, 2021, the duo is holding a two-day series of virtual dance classes, led by Keomi Tarver of Mark Morris Dance Center and Yin Yue of Gibney Dance Center.
Ready to get your heart rate up and endorphins flowing in your own humble abode? Head to NordstromRSVP.com/NLIVE starting January 11 to get the deets on how to sign up for and follow along with the high-energy dance classes.
In the meantime, go ahead and splurge on the Outdoor Voices gear you've been eyeing for months now. Hey, you're going to need *something* comfortable and sweat-proof to rock throughout this series — and every workout, trip to the grocery store, and day spent lounging on the couch afterward.