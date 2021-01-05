And yes, one of those styles is the cult-favorite Exercise Dress (Buy It, $100, nordstrom.com). Crafted from an ultra-lightweight blend of nylon and spandex and engineered to dry fast, the sporty dress looks and performs like it was made for the tennis court. But thanks to its barely-there feel and breathable fabric, you'll want to wear it anytime and anywhere. Top it off with a jean jacket and wear it to the farmers' market or on a casual date, or pair it with some sneaks and go hit the trails. However sweaty or chill your agenda looks, The Exercise Dress can handle it. (Related: I Love the Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress So Much It's Replaced My Workout Leggings)