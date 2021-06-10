The brand's first collection keeps things simple, housing nine items: a tank top, sweatpants, a cropped sweatshirt, a bodysuit, leggings, bike shorts, a basic tee, and a front-zip hoodie, ranging in size from XS to XXXL. Most items are available in just two staple colors: black and white - except for the bike shorts and leggings, which are only available in black. In lieu of a logo, each item is also emblazoned with two simple parallel lines that pay homage to the brand and are a welcomed added edge. (Related: The Best Bike Shorts to Add to Your Collection)