Peloton will also donate up to $30,000 of the proceeds made from the 13-piece collection to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

When Peloton launched its very own apparel line in September, fans of the fitness brand had no doubt that the functional fashion collection would quickly become a must-have in the athleisure world. But even the most dedicated Peloton aficionados may not have known that the private label brand would soon be making mission-driven products for a worthy cause.

What's more, Peloton will be donating 20 percent of the proceeds (up to $30,000) from the 13-piece collection to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides critical funding for cancer research worldwide. (Although head's up, only purchases made in the U.S., Germany, and U.K. Canada.)

Peloton's Breast Cancer Awareness Month Collection, which is available online, also features items made from the brand's Cadent fabric, which is one of the four featured fabrics from Peloton's first private-label line. The brand's signature, stretch jersey material is designed for easy, comfortable movement and offers moderate compression that's durable for all types of activities. Sizes range from XS to 3X as well.

