Peloton's Latest Collection Doesn't Just Look Cool But Supports Breast Cancer Awareness, Too
Peloton will also donate up to $30,000 of the proceeds made from the 13-piece collection to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
When Peloton launched its very own apparel line in September, fans of the fitness brand had no doubt that the functional fashion collection would quickly become a must-have in the athleisure world. But even the most dedicated Peloton aficionados may not have known that the private label brand would soon be making mission-driven products for a worthy cause.
Earlier this week, Peloton Apparel launched its capsule collection in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, including a combination of women's and gender-neutral workout gear, loungewear, and accessories (including towel sets, a water bottle, and a keychain, among others). The items aren't just eye-catching and built to last through even the sweatiest of routines; they're also made to support those who have battled or are currently fighting breast cancer, which is the second most common cancer in women after skin cancer, according to the National Cancer Institute. (Read more: This Woman Is Spreading Breast Cancer Awareness Through Selfies)
What's more, Peloton will be donating 20 percent of the proceeds (up to $30,000) from the 13-piece collection to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides critical funding for cancer research worldwide. (Although head's up, only purchases made in the U.S., Germany, and U.K. Canada.)
Peloton's Breast Cancer Awareness Month Collection, which is available online, also features items made from the brand's Cadent fabric, which is one of the four featured fabrics from Peloton's first private-label line. The brand's signature, stretch jersey material is designed for easy, comfortable movement and offers moderate compression that's durable for all types of activities. Sizes range from XS to 3X as well.
The collection officially launched on Tuesday and is available through Sunday, October 31. And, given Breast Cancer Awareness Month officially gets underway Friday, there's no better time to shop and support than now. (Related: Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2021: In-Person and Virtual Events to Honor Survivors and Families)
