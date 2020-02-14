PSA: You Can Score Tons of Celeb-Approved Activewear for Way Less This Weekend

Image zoom BG004/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor, Gotham / Contributor

Celebrities have the funds we could only dream of when it comes to investing in their health and wellness, whether that’s pricey personal training sessions or state-of-the-art workout equipment. But your favorite A-listers aren’t just great for workout advice—they also know the best of the best workout gear, from the top squat-proof leggings to the most supportive sneakers.

Many of Hollywood’s most influential names have a beloved brand: Jennifer Lopez adores Beyond Yoga; Jennifer Garner just can’t get enough of her comfy Asics sneakers; and Hailey Bieber won’t stop wearing Outdoor Voices. Naturally, their go-to picks should be your ultimate shopping manual for finding new workout staples, especially when navigating this year's Presidents Day activewear sales.

Tons of activewear brands are offering major markdowns over the weekend to celebrate, and you’ll find plenty of savings on celeb-approved items. Not only will your workout wardrobe get the TLC it deserves, but you can basically call your favorite star a personal stylist. (Be sure to check out Hollywood’s favorite beauty essentials, too.)

Read on to discover 2020’s best activewear deals so far, and act fast on your favorites. Some deals last less than 48 hours, and you wouldn’t want to miss out on scoring your favorite star’s athleisure look for less.

Deals on Alo Yoga Leggings

Alo Yoga has a long list of celebrity fans—and it just keeps growing. Jennifer Garner owns at least three pairs of the Alo High-Waist Leggings; Gigi Hadid has been photographed wearing Alo’s High-Waist Airbrush Leggings; and Chrissy Teigen is a fan of its lattice style, the Interlace Leggings. You’ll also find Hailey Bieber, Sarah Hyland, and Jenna Dewan among Alo’s biggest fans.

To add yourself to the list, check out Carbon38’s massive Presidents Day sale. You can take 30 percent off sitewide with the code SALE30 until Monday at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Deals on Koral Activewear

Koral is another popular brand taking Hollywood by storm, with A-listers like Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift, Hailey Bieber, and Khloé Kardashian previously spotted in the brand’s sleek leggings. The popular leggings are known for their unbeatable second-skin fit, moisture-wicking performance fabric, and typically high price tag. But you can score them for less right now at Nordstrom Rack.

Deals on Beyond Yoga

Jennifer Lopez and Beyond Yoga leggings are two peas in a pod. It’s confirmed she owns three different pairs of the brand’s Alloy Ombre Leggings—and that’s just what’s been photographed. To start building your own J.Lo-worthy collection, you can shop Beyond Yoga’s gear at Carbon 38 this weekend for 30 percent off with the code SALE30.

Deals on Asics

It would be a shame to forget your feet this Presidents Day. Take inspiration from stars like Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon, and Alessandra Ambrosio instead by investing in a pair of Asics’ well-designed sneakers. The high-tech shoes undergo a lot of testing before even gracing the feet of your favorite celebs—and it pays off with what’s bound to be the most comfy pair in your closet.