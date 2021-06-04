Rita Ora Rocked This Celeb-Favorite Activewear Brand During a Pilates Workout

Available in a range of sizes from XS to 3XL, Ora's lemon-hued top features an elastic band for optimal comfort (read: no digging into skin) and offers medium support, making it a spot-on choice for a workout such as Pilates. As for her bottoms? Those bad boys are made of a nylon-spandex blend that offers plenty of stretch for Ora-level deep lunges without becoming see-through. Not only do they pass the squat test with flying colors but STAX's sweat-wicking tights also boast a high-waist fit that tucks you in so you can confidently (and comfortably) conquer even the most intense of exercise routines.