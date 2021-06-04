Rita Ora Rocked This Celeb-Favorite Activewear Brand During a Pilates Workout
Summer might still be a few weeks away, but no one ever said you need to wait until June 20 to bring out the bright and colorful clothes from your closet. Just take it from Rita Ora, who donned a covetable sunshine-y look during her latest workout.
On Wednesday, Ora took to her Instagram Stories to share a series of mid-workout selfies from L.A.-based Forma Pilates, where studio owner and instructor Liana Levi, in Ora's words, "kicked [her] asssss." (BTW, Ora's not the only star to frequent the exclusive, referral-only studio. Hailey Bieber sweats it out at Forma Pilates, too.)
In the photos, the singer can be seen doing, what looks like, a deep single-leg lunge variation on a Merrithew reformer as she simultaneously snaps a few smiley shots. And while Ora's form — and, TBH, balancing ability — are undeniably impressive, the singer's sunny yellow ensemble is arguably the real star of her Stories. Ora paired STAX's Monochrome Classic Crop (Buy It, $36, stax.com.au) with the brand's Premium Seamless V4 Tights (Buy It, $63, stax.com.au) to create a mood-boosting monochromatic look.
Available in a range of sizes from XS to 3XL, Ora's lemon-hued top features an elastic band for optimal comfort (read: no digging into skin) and offers medium support, making it a spot-on choice for a workout such as Pilates. As for her bottoms? Those bad boys are made of a nylon-spandex blend that offers plenty of stretch for Ora-level deep lunges without becoming see-through. Not only do they pass the squat test with flying colors but STAX's sweat-wicking tights also boast a high-waist fit that tucks you in so you can confidently (and comfortably) conquer even the most intense of exercise routines.
Buy It: STAX Monochrome Classic Crop, $36, stax.com.au
If STAX sounds familiar, that's likely because it is: As of late, seemingly every celebrity from Lizzo to Jennifer Lopez has been rocking the Australian company's activewear. In fact, Ora herself was spotted rocking a burgundy set from the brand just last month. (See more: Your Abs Will Cry Just Watching Rita Ora Crush This Core Workout)
So what makes these pieces from Down Under so special? The site describes the leggings as figure-flattering with strategically placed panels designed to elongate legs, cinch in waists, and give your booty just the right amount of oomph. And with a broad range of sizes, STAX's gear aims to be suitable for every body — no matter your shape, size, or preferred sweat session. (See more: Jennifer Lopez, Rita Ora, and Lizzo Are Wearing STAX Activewear to Death)
Point being: Whether you prefer, say, Pilates à la Ora or just want to bring your own sunshine on a quick errands run, look no further than the singer's lemony look.
Buy It: STAX Premium Seamless V4 Tights, $63, stax.com.au