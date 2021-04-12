Rockin' Green's powdered activewear detergent, however, gets the tough job done thanks to a blend of plant-derived enzymes that break down those built-up residues, clean-rinsing surfactants that remove dirt and oil from the fabric's surface, and tea tree oil that tackles odors and has anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties. To rinse away the sweat and grime before it sets into your clothes, use Rockin' Green's powder just like you would a traditional detergent and drop a scoop into your washing machine's dispenser or drum. But to magically eliminate the gunk you didn't even realize was on your clean clothes, add one to two scoops of the powder to a sink full of hot water (or in your washer on the pre-soak setting) and submerge your activewear in it first. After an hour of soaking, that once-clear tap water will look more like a polluted lake. From there, you can toss your clothes into the washing machine, set it on a regular cycle, and wash sans-detergent to remove any remaining Rockin' Green detergent from the soak. (Wait, how often should you be washing your leggings in the first place?)