These Socks Completely Eliminated My Painful Post-Run Blisters

When I first started training for my imaginary half marathon—since more IRL races are postponed or canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic—I was worried about experiencing painful shin splints, troublesome muscle aches, or post-workout breast pain. The thought of what would actually become my true enemy (blisters, of all things) didn't even cross my mind.

At first, I wasn't sure why I was suffering from blisters. Maybe it was because I had been relying on a workout wardrobe that was almost entirely made up of borrowed pieces from my mom (let's just say I didn't pack with the intention of being quarantined with my family for this long). Or, perhaps it was because I'd previously never run further than six miles at once. After some research, I realized the problem with my feet was probably due to what I was putting on them (duh!). I looked down and knew that my beloved Hoka One Ones would never betray me, but the discount socks I got for a dollar a pair…well, those seemed like pretty obvious culprits.

I quickly learned that socks actually make a difference when you're running, especially for longer distances, because of the friction that happens between your socks and your feet. Plus, when your feet sweat, the moisture combines with the rubbing and creates a perfect storm for painful blisters to develop. When you're running more, sweating more, and experiencing more foot friction, investing in good running socks is seriously important.

So, I did what any shopping writer would do and went to Amazon to find my next great obsession. There are a lot of socks designed just for runners, so I took my sweet time going through reviews and ratings, which is how I found the site's top-rated pair: Saucony Performance Heel Tab Athletic Socks (Buy It, $15 for 4 pairs, amazon.com). The impressive 4.7-star rating and more than 2,000 glowing reviews really caught my attention. Among the thousands of comments, the most common raved about the comfort, arch support, and quality of the socks. And, of course, I made sure they had helped others with post-run blisters.

One five-star reviewer had me convinced: “These socks are amazingly comfy, seem breathable and have padding and compression where needed. Don’t let the low price fool you, they get the job done and don’t cause blisters or rubs and never slide.”

According to Saucony, the socks are made with breathable mesh ventilation that keeps feet dry (one of the best things you can do for blister-prone feet), have padding on the heel and arch for added comfort, and even include a toe seam to reduce irritation. I was experiencing the worst blisters and pain on the sides of my big toes, so this particular feature was especially important to me. And let's be real, what runner would turn down additional arch support?

I was sold. When they arrived at my doorstep, I tried them on right away and immediately noticed the quality. They’re thick, but not in the way that winter socks are, and they felt perfectly snug and secure (something I was worried about since the size range is pretty big). While running, my feet didn’t get as noticeably hot as they usually do—I’ve grown used to feeling the burn around mile five of my runs—and post-run, they didn't feel as moist.

I've had them for a few weeks now and can honestly say they've made a true difference. On my longest runs, the socks stay in place, and I've noticed less aching and irritation, and—the best part—absolutely no blistering. Now I no longer come home from a run to discover blood blisters or bubbled spots of puss (sorry)—and I owe it all to these socks. Below, you can shop these incredible running socks for just $15 for a pack of four pairs. Trust me: Whether you're training for a virtual half0-marathon or not, your feet will thank you.

