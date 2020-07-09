Serena Williams Made the Case for Dressing Up for Home Workouts
Her tennis outfits never disappoint, even when she's posting videos from home.
Two types of people have emerged in the age of COVID-19: Those who have been wearing their comfiest sweats on repeat, and those who favor getting dressed to feel some sense of normalcy. And when it comes to home workouts, you're either making a point to wear your cutest sets or sweating in ratty tees that will never see the gym.
For those on #TeamDressToImpress, look no further than Serena Williams for inspiration. She's been staying true to her style, even during quarantine. (Related: The One Skin-Care Product Serena Williams Uses Every Night)
In her latest TikTok post, the Grand Slam boss shared clips from a home workout, and to say it looks intense would be an understatement. Agility ladder drills, lateral box hops, and banded bicycle crunches were all part of the mix.
For the workout, she wore a tennis skirt—probably not most people's first choice for a home workout—with a coordinating pink tank top. Specifically, Williams paired the NikeCourt Slam Tennis Skirt (Buy It, $85, nike.com) with the Nike Essential Swoosh Tank Top (Buy It, $30,
$40, belk.com). The skirt has inner spandex shorts and tiers of uneven pleats with a staggered hem, creating a unique asymmetrical look. The tank top, which features a drapey cutout back for better breathability and comfort, also happens to be on sale RN. (Related: Serena Williams Dominates the French Open In a Wakanda-Inspired Catsuit)
Williams shared another notable fashionable moment just last week: She posted photos of her and her 2-year-old daughter, Olympia on the tennis court together, melting hearts everywhere in matching long-sleeve Nike bodysuits.
The exact bodysuit—similar to what Williams wore to the 2019 U.S. Open—isn't available to buy. But you can still nod to the look with another bodysuit, such as the Nike Yoga Luxe Dri-FIT Halter Romper (Buy It, $75, nordstrom.com) or the Nike Women's Running Unitard (Buy It, $100, nike.com). (Related: Serena Williams Relies On This $7 Waterproof Eyeliner, No Matter How Hard She's Sweating)
COVID-19 had a major impact on tennis this year, with Wimbledon canceled and the French Open postponed. But clearly Williams has still been training hard and serving up outfit inspiration in the process. If you want to channel her style in your own home workouts, shop the items below:
Buy It: NikeCourt Slam Tennis Skirt, $85, nike.com
Buy It: Nike Essential Swoosh Tank Top, $30,
$40, belk.com
Buy It: Nike Yoga Luxe Dri-FIT Halter Romper, $75, nordstrom.com
Buy It: Nike Women's Running Unitard, $100, nike.com
