Two types of people have emerged in the age of COVID-19: Those who have been wearing their comfiest sweats on repeat, and those who favor getting dressed to feel some sense of normalcy. And when it comes to home workouts, you're either making a point to wear your cutest sets or sweating in ratty tees that will never see the gym.

For those on #TeamDressToImpress, look no further than Serena Williams for inspiration. She's been staying true to her style, even during quarantine. (Related: The One Skin-Care Product Serena Williams Uses Every Night)

Williams shared another notable fashionable moment just last week: She posted photos of her and her 2-year-old daughter, Olympia on the tennis court together, melting hearts everywhere in matching long-sleeve Nike bodysuits.

COVID-19 had a major impact on tennis this year, with Wimbledon canceled and the French Open postponed. But clearly Williams has still been training hard and serving up outfit inspiration in the process. If you want to channel her style in your own home workouts, shop the items below:

Buy It: NikeCourt Slam Tennis Skirt, $85, nike.com

Buy It: Nike Essential Swoosh Tank Top, $30, $40, belk.com

Buy It: Nike Yoga Luxe Dri-FIT Halter Romper, $75, nordstrom.com

