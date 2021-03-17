The 2021 Shape Sneaker Awards Will Help You Pick the Best Pair for Any Workout

This running sneaker is pushing the envelope as our favorite Earth Day gift to getting fit. Not only is the upper made of recycled polyester, but the shoe is built to be disassembled and recycled after it's worn out. For example, ship the well-loved sneaks to Salomon, and the foam gets ground down to bits for playgrounds and tracks. (Related: These Sustainable Sneakers Are So Cushy, I Can Do a HIIT Workout Without Annoying My Neighbors)